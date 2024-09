TKR returns home

The Trinbago Knight Riders team arrive in Trinidad ahead of their matches in the coming weeks. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Piarco International Airport was abuzz with excitement as the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) players made their return on September 14, ahead of a five-match home-stand in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

The atmosphere was electric as fans gathered, eager to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. The players, clearly pleased with the warm reception, greeted the enthusiastic supporters with smiles, posed for photos and signed merchandise.

This year's team consists of Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Andreis Gous, Tim David, Josh Little, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Shaqkere Parris, Jason Roy, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Nathan Edward and Andre Russell.

CPL 2024 match schedule:

Wednesday September 18, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Queen's Park Oval, POS - 7.00 pm

Thursday September 19, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons - Queen's Park Oval, POS - 7.00 pm

Sunday September 22, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba - 7.00 pm

Tuesday September 24, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba - 10.00 am

Friday September 27, 2024