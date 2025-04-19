Phillip Edward Alexander's last hurrah

Progressive Empowerment Party leader Phillip Edward Alexander at the podium during the party's Port of Spain North/St Ann's West community meeting at Alcazar Street on April 19. - Enrique Rupert

LEADER of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander says when he stepped away from active politics in late 2023, he was ready to take his family abroad in search of better opportunities.

However, he reversed his decision in March 2024, spurred by a desire for one final hurrah – to play a role in removing the current government.

"I told my executive that I was going to help Kamla Persad-Bissessar become the next prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago," Alexander said as he addressed a community meeting at his campaign office on Alcazar Street, Port of Spain, on April 19.

Alexander also spoke exclusively to the Newsday after he gave the feature address.

He said his original plan was to support Persad-Bissessar’s bid to become prime minister without contesting the elections himself, but he was taken by surprise when she summoned him to a meeting.

"She is a good and decent woman. She called us and said, 'Let's do a coalition.'

"I sat with the UNC's deputy leaders. To this day, they all say, Phillip Edwards Alexander has never asked for anything."

He scoffed at PNM supporters who claimed Persad-Bissessar did not respect him, as she had given the PEP, traditional PNM strongholds to contest.

"If she gives me a safe seat, what is the point of me? Why give me what you already have? I am going to take Port of Spain North/St Ann's West away from the PNM."

The seat is also being contested by Prime Minister Stuart Young of the PNM, Richard Thomas of the NTA and businessman Vivian Johnson.

With eight days to the general election, Alexander is "pumped and confident" due to the work he has put in.

"My feet are in pain, but I feel that the people want change. When you drive past Cocorite, the fishing village there, and you see UNC flags on that fence, that tells you something.

"That tells me something. I am out there and walking in the communities, hearing their stories, and while people would have tolerated Keith Rowley, they will not tolerate Stuart Young."

He said the electorate is seeing through the promises of the PNM.

"They are seeing a government promising things that they could've easily done in the last ten years and they didn't. People are asking, why? They are not stupid."

Alexander noted a common thread throughout his walkabouts.

"People are saying if they give us their vote to not forget them.

"The PNM diehards have a big decision to make. Even if you are diehard about anything, if it affects your quality of life, you have to ask if the juice is worth the squeeze."

Alexander gave some advice to the PNM voters in the Port of Spain North/St Ann's West constituency.

"Vote selfishly. Vote in your own interest. Phillip will fix it is years of me putting aside my life, business and family to come out and demonstrate that I can get the job done without public office.

"I have been a formidable and capable activist, and I want to bring that activism into office as a member of parliament."

The event was attended by approximately 150 people and featured Janice Learmond-Criqui PEP's candidate for Diego Martin West.