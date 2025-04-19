Kamla pushes for ganja farms

Party suypporters at the UNC's meeting at the Las Lomas #2 Recreation Ground in the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency on April 19. - Photo courtesy UNC

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said a future UNC government would promote the cultivation of marijuana for medical use but not for recreational purposes.

Addressing a UNC rally on April 19 at Las Lomas in the constituency of La Horquetta/Talparo, she promised state help towards the cultivation of marijuana by way of incentives and quality control, among other measures.

On April 17 at a town meeting at Hillview College in the constituency of Tunapuna, she had warned of the dangers of the abuse of recreational marijuana, which she said the government decriminalised but without providing requisite controls.

“Gambling and marijuana addiction are wreaking destruction in the lives of many young people across our nation.”

She had said TT lacked marijuana dispensaries and quality controls, leaving people to buy it from street dealers, fuelling gang crime.

“The marijuana is often laced with cocaine, and there is no consistency in the THC levels.”

At Las Lomas, she quoted the UNC minifesto promoting the marijuana industry.

Persad-Bissessar promised, "The UNC will therefore provide a comprehensive framework to regulate large-scale cultivation, agro-processing, and export, which are essential for unlocking this industry's full economic potential." Still quoting the minifesto, she said the global cannabis market was projected to reach US$100 billion by 2030 comprising medical cannabis, oils and edibles.

She said, "For TT, this represents an opportunity to position cannabis/hemp as an agricultural product akin to sugarcane or cocoa – where small farmers can participate alongside larger entities in cultivation or agro-processing." This approach ensured inclusivity and leveraged TT's agricultural expertise, she said.

Persad-Bissessar declared, "The UNC recognises that developing a regulated marijuana industry is an extension of agricultural policy aimed at economic diversification."

She emphasised, "This is not about encouraging recreational use but creating an organised sector that benefits farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors while adhering to international laws."

Persad-Bissessar again promised to enact the Cannabis Control Authority Bill to establish "a commercial cultivation, agro-processing, and export licensing framework."

She said a UNC government would create guardrails to ensure compliance with international trade regulations and quality controls, particularly for medical marijuana exports.

"We will provide incentives and training programmes for small farmers interested in cultivating commercial marijuana.

"We will facilitate cooperatives where small farmers can pool resources to access agro-processing facilities or sell crops to larger entities.

She vowed to ensure that marginalised communities – disproportionately affected by past cannabis criminalisation – would have access to licences and opportunities within the industry.

"We will develop partnerships with regional Caricom leaders to harmonise standards for medical marijuana exports.

Persad-Bissessar concluded, "We will position TT as a key supplier of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in developed markets."

Refuting PNM claims of UNC fear-mongering, she said the people were already afraid of murder, taxes and their pensions.

She accused the PNM of relying on "lie, cry and mamaguy" of "smear, insults and excuses" plus false promises in its election campaign.

Persad-Bissessar lauded honest reporters and cameramen but said some media managers were manipulative.

"Ignore the fake polling and the pseudo-intellectuals behind them," she said. "Our polling shows UNC will win the election in TT."

Persad-Bissessar said the PNM's "25 for 2025" summary of its manifesto was just "blah, blah, blah."

"Over 90 per cent of matters listed are repeated and broken promised, copied and pasted from their 2020 manifesto. Despite half a trillion dollars spent in ten years, she identified unmet promises as a plywood factory, Sandals hotel, Toco highway, Dragon gas, Toco port, La Brea dry dock and NiQuan project.