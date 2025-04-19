Fierce battle for Toco/Sangre Grande

Vendor Keisha Charles cuts a hand of plantain at the Sangre Grande Market. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE battle for control of Toco/Sangre Grande is heating up day by day with the major political parties – PNM and UNC – pushing hard to secure the vote of as many constituents as possible while simultaneously increasing their visibility and hyping their campaigns.

From Valencia to Sangre Grande, almost every utility pole has been adorned – some might say littered – with red and yellow flags. Cars with loudspeakers rove through communities urging the public to support either the PNM candidate, Roger Munroe, the former MP, or UNC's Wayne Sturge.

Two other political parties – the Patriotic Front (Elizabeth Wharton) and National Transformation Alliance (Christine Newallo-Hosein) – have thrown their hat in the ring, but with considerably less resources at their disposal, presumably, are less visible than the major parties.

The PNM has retained control of Toco/Sangre Grande for the past two general elections. However, in 2010, People's Partnership candidate Rupert Griffith won the seat.

In 2020, there were 18,237 votes cast overall in the constituency – Munroe receiving 10,698 while UNC's Nabila Greene, a political neophyte, received 7,313.

Newsday visited Sangre Grande on April 15 and spoke to residents and vendors about how they feel about the last five years of representation, the messages of the political parties, and what they would like to see in the next five years.

The overwhelming cry from the people was that Toco/Sangre Grande remains underdeveloped. There was also a call for more job opportunities, especially for young people.

The pace of development in Sangre Grande remains less than ideal for many people.

The main business hub in the heart of Sangre Grande has reached its capacity as there is simply no physical room for further expansion. Instead, private enterprises have begun investing in the outskirts of Sangre Grande. The Xtra Plaza, near Turure junction, is one such development, boasting Xtra Foods, a KFC outlet, Burger King, Hakka, First Citizens and other enterprises.

Not too far away, in Guaico, another major private development, on 11 acres, is taking place. It is set to feature a gas station and Quik Shoppe, a supermarket, a financial institution, a Church's Chicken and Rituals, 17 retail outlets and a food complex.

Of all the attractions listed, a modern gas station would be top of the list for many residents of Sangre Grande. At one point, Sangre Grande had at least three functioning gas stations. All except one are now defunct. The solitary gas station, near Guaico Jct, accepts cash only and does not offer anything for sale other than fuel. Its location also causes a traffic disruption with vehicles lining up, having to mount the pavement and block the entrance of nearby businesses.

Munroe: Projects delivered, more to come

In an interview with Newsday on April 8, Munroe defended his tenure over the last five years.

Asked to list some of his achievements, Munroe cited the opening of the 106-bed capacity Sangre Grande Hospital Campus in April 2024 at a cost of $850 million. For the first time, the hospital has a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine and another computerised tomography (CT) machine was added.

He also noted the rebuilding of a number of bridges from Matura to Matelot, pipe-laying projects in a number of communitiesby WASA, and the restoration and upgrades of sporting facilities.

"I was able to do over 200 HVIP (Housing and Village Improvement Programme) starter homes for people living in low-standard and poor conditions."

He said the completion of the Cumuto to Sangre Grande highway will also alleviate the traffic situation, while also noting the progress on the Valencia to Toco Main Road.

He said the regularisation of squatting communities was also a highlight of his term.

"I am particularly proud of the representation I have made for the development of some of our unplanned communities. My representation has led to full development of Bois Bande Side B, Side C1 and Side C2.

"We also did some major development to Vega de Oropouche, Sahadeen Trace, through their roads, drainage, electrification and water supply. Those communities have seen tremendous development."

He said he is engaging the Land Settlement Agency to regularise communities along Valencia Stretch and the Valencia Old Road.

"They are going to soon see development of their own communities."

Asked whether state resources should support squatting, Munroe said, "I understand that squatting is illegal, but when persons in society have challenges and they choose that path, we cannot just say, 'It is illegal, you do that and you should stay there.'

"You try to contain, and then we do what is necessary to improve the lives of our people. That is my job as a representative. I agree that squatting may be an illegal act, but after so many years have passed and people are there, I don't believe the right thing to do as a government is to leave them there in their situation. They are all citizens of this country."

He said the new Toco Secondary School is on its way as the sod for the project was recently turned.

Asked what were the main issues raised by the public during his walkabouts, Munroe said many problems were actually local government related.

"Most of the concerns they have raised with me are local-government issues that are not being tended to by the local government body (the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation), which happens to be led by the UNC."

Asked to identify the issues, he said, "Some of the issues that the UNC-led corporation has failed to deal with are timely garbage collection, drain-clearing, resurfacing of local roads, many of which I have had to use avenues through ministries to get resurfaced. The corporation has failed to keep up with its mandate."

He said there have been calls for regular police patrols in certain areas.

On the issue of crime, which has crept into the community of late, with a number of shootings and even murders, Munroe said people are no longer open to talking out their differences and too many young people are getting into gangs.

He said there are many programmes offered by the government that are much more viable alternatives and would prepare participants for the world of work.

Taking a jab at his UNC rival, Munroe said the advantage he has is that he is a resident of Sangre Grande.

"I am a local. I am from here. I still live in this constituency. I am still accessible on a daily basis. People know where to find me.

"I feel for the people of this constituency because whatever affects Toco/Sangre Grande affects me. If it is not directly affecting me, it eventually will because someone will reach out to me to relay that problem. I have a vested interest in ensuring the affairs of Toco/Sangre Grande run well."

Asked if he was satisfied with the pace of development of Toco/Sangre Grande, Munroe said yes, citing the private project in Guaico, which he said he provided support for.

"The gas station and attractions to other franchises are what I am proud about. Although it's private, I have been working with the developer to give whatever necessary assistance...Very soon, you will see much more, even in the Toco area.

"Out of these developments, there are going to be so much job opportunities coming out of these investments made. As MP, I am going to encourage the private sector to continue to invest in developing Toco/Sangre Grande to ensure opportunities continue to be available for my people.".

Sturge: PNM neglect causing poverty, unemployment

Responding to questions from Newsday, Sturge said he was cautiously optimistic of his chances despite facing what he described as a "tall order."

He said, "Toco/Sangre Grande has only changed hands twice, 1986 and 2010, so I know what I am up against. We are facing a deficit of 3,400 votes, and although it's a tall order, I believe Mr Munroe and the PNM have made it easy for us given their trademark neglect and complacency."

Asked what he has heard from the people and seen during his walkabouts, Sturge said poverty remains a critical issue.

"The coast from Matura right up to Matelot, whilst different from Sangre Grande, again, there is a commonality in terms of the issues. What disturbs me, and I've seen it with my own eyes, is the level of abject poverty and unemployment.

"And whilst the people are very resourceful, it is mind-boggling that Munroe, who lives in the area, has shown very little initiative or willingness to fix the issues which are fixable and can be fixed in less than three years."

He said Munroe was only offering 10-days and 20-days employment when more "labour-intensive infrastructural work" should have been done.

"There are entire districts with no roads, no electricity and no water. Go see Bois Bande and Balata! Go at night. Spend a weekend and see how it is to live without these basic amenities."

He said young people should be hired for drainage and other infrastructure projects.

Sturge criticised Munroe for not providing Certificates of Comfort for squatters, describing it as a downright shame.

"There are hundreds of squatting homes, entire villages. Squatting is a direct result of a failure of Government in terms of planning, proper allocation of resources and equitable distribution of wealth."

Sturge also rejected the notion that he has no ties to Toco/Sangre Grande but noted that the constituency has not benefited from Munroe living there.

He said his grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather were all born in Sangre Grande. He said he had law offices in Sangre Grande up until 2013 and has an apartment in the area.

"I think that by itself is enough to qualify me. But even if I weren't from the area, how would that be a disadvantage when the problems are large enough for anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear? My opponent lived here all his life and is a demonstrable failure. How did Munroe living here help the people?"

Citing his career as an attorney, Sturge said he has a record of representation.

He said while his main opponent was "liming," he was working into the night, "distributing wheelchairs and water tanks and hampers" to needy people.

"He should be ashamed to ask for another chance to fail the people for five more years. Sometimes it takes "an outsider" to let people know that what passes for representation is in fact misrepresentation."

Residents say youths need help

Annmarie Stephen, a roadside vendor selling vegetables, said the focus needs to be on youths and providing opportunities for them.

"From my point of view, both parties look good. I can't say PNM good, UNC...because both of them is one. Is we the poor people putting them in power, and they are not supporting we to the fullest. The only time we see them is for elections. That ain't good enough for poor people.

"I would like to see (more focus) on the youths. The youths getting tie up with guns and things. We are more concerned about the youths because we done old and going down, we want them to open more things for them...It have youths coming out of school, no proper education, what they going and do? Thief, (pick up a) gun?"

While professing to be a PNM supporter, Stephen said the party needs to do much more to help those who are suffering.

"I grew up in PNM. I born in PNM. My whole generation is PNM. I am a PNM supporter...

"Look, we're selling out here, we eh have a proper facility. The toilet (facility) in Andre Street right there, it abandoned. It eh have a proper toilet. Open it up for people. That ain't good."

However, Stephen made it clear before the interview was over that she wanted to thank Munroe for intervening in a personal situation.

"He knows what he do. I know what he do. Because is years I was in this situation, real years, and I get support from PNM, so I want to say thanks very, very much and I want to say thanks to allyuh for coming."

One young male vendor said the reason he prefers selling on the streets is because sales are better and the official market was not only dilapidated but could not hold everybody.

He said he has no problem running from police when they chase them off the street.

"What you won't see me do is pick up a gun," he said.

He said Grande is suffering from underdevelopment.

"Grande eh have no Bermudez. Grande eh have no factory. When you really check it, most ah Grande people are hustlers."

A group of men chatting near the Sangre Grande Police Station also expressed concern over the lack of public bathroom facilities in the heart of Sangre Grande.

One man said, "Grande underdeveloped. They could do more for Grande. Watch how many taxis stand there. It eh have a public place for taxi drivers to urinate. They have to urinate on a business wall or beg to go in a toilet in a business place. Me eh know if the ministers passing around and finding out."

A woman in her sixties walked up to this reporter saying she was a pensioner and was looking for a job as a domestic help, but was struggling to find one. She said young people in Sangre Grande have it hard.

A young man who was liming with other men in the market said he was voting for the UNC in the election.

"If PNM wins, we doomed," he said.

He claimed to be an ex-Petrotrin worker and was upset that the refinery was closed.

"Right now we buying gas (fuel oil) from Jamaica."

Asked about the UNC candidate, he interjected, "I eh promoting he, yuh know. He not from Grande." He said he believes in UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as she has "a different way for the country."

He criticised Munroe, saying there were not sufficient opportunities for young people.

He also claimed people were being paid to vote for certain political parties.

"I swear on my life, I see people being paid money to vote for the red. I see with my own two eyes."

Asked if he saw anyone being paid for the yellow, he smiled, threw his hands in the air and said, "I eh know."

One market vendor said the facility needed refurbishment. Pointing to the roof, she said, "Watch, only two lights working." She also complained that her booth did not have an electrical outlet to charge her phone.

She was also very upset that street vendors were being allowed to operate while the official market was deserted of customers.

One female resident from Barker Trace said she used to vote but has stopped.

"They eh giving me the encouragement to vote," she said.

"I eh see nothing to help poor people. Poor people always end up at the bottom of the stick. The rich only getting richer and the poor getting poorer."

She said free jerseys cannot put food on the table.