Police probe Moruga farmer's murder

- File photo

Police are investigating the murder of Moruga farmer Gibbons Coker, 58, on April 19.

Initial police reports said Coker went into the forest near his Newton Trace, Edward Trace, Basse Terre home with another person around 2 pm. Two gunshots were heard and a third person was seen running from the area, with what appeared to be a shotgun.

Coker was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds about a quarter of a mile into the forest.

Investigators were told Coker and the man seen running away had an altercation the day before.

Police believe the murder was motivated by revenge stemming from the altercation.