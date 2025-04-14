N Touch
Easter bonnets dazzle in South

Janay Bernard, 8, captured the audience with her sunflower Easter outfit at the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
THE old tradition of delightfully decorated Easter bonnets is alive and well as children attended an Easter bonnet event on April 13 decked out in their bold, vibrantly hued outfits.

Palm Sunday saw the children parading to the delight of the audience sporting their dazzling, decorated hats.

Participants from as young as one year old modelled their colourful, avant-garde outfits inspired by spring in tones of blue, lavender and pink. Some opted for more striking yellow tones but outfits ornamented with flowers were a common theme among them all.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder attended the event and brought back these images.

Navy Mclean, 1, rides his toy motorbike as he displays his costume at the Easter Bonnet parade held at Gulf City Mall on April 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Adassa Harris, 2, shows off her Easter outfit in the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade on April 13. -Photo by Lincoln Holder

Emma-Nuelle Francis, 3, was a ray of sunshine in her yellow Easter outfit at the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade on April 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Khalena Shafie, 2, was a burst of flowery cuteness in her Easter outfit at the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Jurnee King, 3, was dressed to impress at the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade on April 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Jada Wilson was the picture of spring in her Easter outfit at the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade. -Photo by Lincoln Holder

Jurnee King, three, was very queen-like while showcasing her Easter outfit at the Gulf City Mall Easter Bonnet parade on April 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Kimora Duncan, 7, was all smiles as she modeled her pretty, lavender Easter outfit at the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade on April 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

