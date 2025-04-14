Easter bonnets dazzle in South

Janay Bernard, 8, captured the audience with her sunflower Easter outfit at the Gulf City Mall Easter bonnet parade. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE old tradition of delightfully decorated Easter bonnets is alive and well as children attended an Easter bonnet event on April 13 decked out in their bold, vibrantly hued outfits.

Palm Sunday saw the children parading to the delight of the audience sporting their dazzling, decorated hats.

Participants from as young as one year old modelled their colourful, avant-garde outfits inspired by spring in tones of blue, lavender and pink. Some opted for more striking yellow tones but outfits ornamented with flowers were a common theme among them all.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder attended the event and brought back these images.

>