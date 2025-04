SEA finally over

Nelson Street Girls' RC School students celebrate after sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on April 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OVER 17,000 primary school students had cause to celebrate on April 10 after completing the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination (SEA).

After years of preparation for the milestone exam, students and parents alike can breathe easier as the exam is over.

Newsday photographers Ayanna Kinsale, Innis Francis and Visual Styles visited schools across Trinidad and Tobago capturing these images.

