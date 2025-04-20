[UPDATED] Rowley: TPP to negotiate with UNC for internal self-government for Tobago

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley -

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley delivered his final speech as a politician in Tobago on April 19, telling supporters to reject the Tobago People’s Party’s (TPP) two candidates in the April 28 general election.

He believes the party’s candidates, David Thomas and Joel Sampson, are hoping to win the two Tobago seats so that they can join with the UNC to form the government to get internal self-government for the island.

Addressing a political meeting at the Goodwood Secondary School, Rowley said, “You are talking about two seats in a Parliament, where those two seats could decide who runs the country and you are going to let a man (TPP leader Farley Augustine) who cannot be trusted be in control of those two seats. I have nothing more to say to you in Tobago. This is the last speech I am making in Tobago as a politician.”

He recalled he made his inaugural speech as a politician on a PNM platform in Belle Garden during the first Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election in 1980 “and tonight I speak for the last time in Goodwood and I am warning you in Tobago, have nothing to do with anybody who come and tell you nonsense.”

Rowley continued, “You cannot say you do not know and you do not care because your children want you to care. Tobago’s development needs your caring. Tobago’s future is in your hands. It not in the hands of the government, central or THA. Tobago’s future is on the finger of every voter in Tobago and if you use your vote wisely, Tobago’s future is secured. But if you use your vote to make deals with people who cannot be trusted then what you get you take.”

Rowley, who resigned as prime minister on March 16 after some 45 years in public life, said Tobago had nothing to gain by siding with the UNC.

“There are 41 seats in the Parliament, two of those in Tobago. Yes, there are those who believe that if they control those two seats they can make deals, but I can assure you, tonight (April 19), that even though they are being encouraged by those in the university and those in the media that the deals that they are making might make good sense, you, the people of Tobago, I want you to understand something very clearly – you have absolutely nothing to gain by handing the two Tobago seats to Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC. Nothing to gain.”

Recalling he had lost the 1981 general election to James Ogiste, Rowley told supporters, “Go and do it again. Go and vote for people who could hardly spell their name. Go and vote for people who struggling between green verbs and ripe lemon. Put them in the Parliament to go and negotiate for you.”

The PNM leader then endorsed the party’s candidates in the election, Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and Ayanna Webster-Roy, both of whom are seeking a third consecutive term in office.

“The only people right now who are in a position to negotiate for the people of Tobago and development for Tobago is Ayanna Webster Roy in the East and Shamfa Cudjoe in the west.”

Rowley alluded to the often confrontational stance of the THA in dealing with central government. But he said Tobago’s development can continue if there is collaboration between both entities.

“You get your marina, you get your operationalised airport, you get the encouragement of hotels and Tobago’s agricultural economy is developing. That will develop in Tobago a thriving economy, creating jobs, earning money and sharing wealth.

“It makes for nonsense for the central government to want to do something for Tobago but the local authority stands in the way.”

He used the Friendship Connector Road as an example.

“Look at that road to the airport, alongside the brand, new terminal. On the eastern side of that airport was a road to come out at the roundabout there. The central government was going to build that road as part of the programme. But the THA say, ‘No, we in charge of Tobago. We will build the road.’ What they wanted to do is to be in charge of awarding the contract.”

Rowley said the PNM government, under his leadership, has been of tremendous benefit to Tobagonians.

“You know that. You have seen it. But this group of PNM haters in Tobago who somehow could tell you that PNM is the enemy and central government is the enemy, I want to ask you again, Tobago, when you give them the two seats to go down and meet the UNC, is it that you expect that a UNC government will allow the THA to go and borrow money without reference to the Minister of Finance?

“You think any UNC prime minister will allow you to go an incur debt without reference to the Minister of Finance? These are the questions you need to ask them and get answers before April 28. What is there to be had by giving Tobago two seats to the UNC except to align themselves with the most corrupt bunch of brigands this country has ever seen?”

He said the TPP has “no campaign because they have no policy, they have no programme, they have no history so therefore they have to come and fabricate foolishness about going down to Trinidad for autonomy.

“Let us assume for one moment that you put God out your thoughts on April 28 and you vote the two seats and the PNM lose the election, what is the next development you expect?

“Do you expect to see the UNC saying, ‘Okay, Tobago now that we hail friends well met and we are in the same bed using the same pillow, what do you want for internal self-government?

“And when the two seats don’t see internal government being taken seriously by the UNC, what will they do? Will they stay there and support them as they empty the treasury or will they resign and come home and complain to you?

“Either way, if it is not the PNM, what you are going to get is a double dose of chaos. You going to get corruption, you are going to get lies, you going to get disregard.”