Muslims celebrate Eid in style

Safiyah Mohammed, two, smiles for a photo during the Eid celebrations at the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MUSLIMS all around the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, after fasting for the past few weeks for Ramadan – the Islamic holy month of fasting – on March 31.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk and dedicate themselves to prayer.

To celebrate Eid, Muslims participate in communal prayer, family gatherings, offer zakat (charity), feasting, and adorn themselves in new clothes.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale visited the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain on March 31 and captured these images.

