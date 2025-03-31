N Touch
Muslims celebrate Eid in style

Safiyah Mohammed, two, smiles for a photo during the Eid celebrations at the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
MUSLIMS all around the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, after fasting for the past few weeks for Ramadan – the Islamic holy month of fasting – on March 31.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk and dedicate themselves to prayer.

To celebrate Eid, Muslims participate in communal prayer, family gatherings, offer zakat (charity), feasting, and adorn themselves in new clothes.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale visited the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain on March 31 and captured these images.

Sharkirah Thomas, left, and Amela Abdallah pose for a photo during Eid celebrations at the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain, on March 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Shabazz family smile for a photo during Eid celebrations at the Jamaat al Muslimeen. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

From left, Masudah Muhammad, Alimah Abu Bakr, and Hukaymah Ali smile for a photo during Eid celebrations at the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Jam-Meila Phillip during the Eid celebrations at the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

