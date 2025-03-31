Multimedia
Muslims celebrate Eid in style
Ayanna Kinsale
MUSLIMS all around the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, after fasting for the past few weeks for Ramadan – the Islamic holy month of fasting – on March 31.
During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk and dedicate themselves to prayer.
To celebrate Eid, Muslims participate in communal prayer, family gatherings, offer zakat (charity), feasting, and adorn themselves in new clothes.
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale visited the Jamaat al Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain on March 31 and captured these images.
