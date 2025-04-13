Multimedia
Palm Sunday through a lens
Newsday Reporter
An Hour Ago
Nijhemma ,9, shows her palm at the Palm Sunday procession at The Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity in Port of Spain on April 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
CHRISTIANS around the world are celebrating Palm Sunday, which commemorates the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem where he was praised by the people as he entered the city – a few days before his eventual crucifixtion and resurrection.
The day is usually commemorated with the blessing and procession of palms which is observed on the Sunday before Easter Sunday and kicks off Holy Week celebrations.
Newsday photographers Angelo Marcelle and Lincoln Holder captured these images of Palm Sunday celebrations in San Fernando and Port of Spain on April 13.
Head of the Anglican Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago Claude Berkley, conducts a service before the Palm Sunday procession, from The Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity in Port of Spain. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Lead by Bishop Clyde Berkley, parishioners partake in the annual Palm Sunday procession, in Port of Spain on April 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
>
Parishioners partake in the annual Palm Sunday procession, in Port of Spain on April 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley distributes palm crosses at Palm Sunday celebrations at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain, on April 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
A basket of palm crosses that was distributed on Palm Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
A woman carry palm leaves to distribute before the Palm Sunday procession, from the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity, in Port of Spain on April 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Archbishop Jason Gordon blessed the palms to be distributed at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando, during Palm Sunday mass at the start of Holy Week. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
A parishioner waves her palm during Palm Sunday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church , San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Palms being distributed ahead of Palm Sunday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Boys from the San Fernando Boys Scouts Association pray during Palm Sunday mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando, on April 13. - Lincoln Holder
Boys from the San Fernando Boys Scouts Association follow reading during Palm Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church , San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
>
Comments
"Palm Sunday through a lens"