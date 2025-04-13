Palm Sunday through a lens

Nijhemma ,9, shows her palm at the Palm Sunday procession at The Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity in Port of Spain on April 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHRISTIANS around the world are celebrating Palm Sunday, which commemorates the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem where he was praised by the people as he entered the city – a few days before his eventual crucifixtion and resurrection.

The day is usually commemorated with the blessing and procession of palms which is observed on the Sunday before Easter Sunday and kicks off Holy Week celebrations.

Newsday photographers Angelo Marcelle and Lincoln Holder captured these images of Palm Sunday celebrations in San Fernando and Port of Spain on April 13.

