Businessmen praise God for saving businesses in Marabella fire

- File photo

Two Marabella businessmen who share warehouse space on Taylor Street are praising God for the relatively minor losses and no injuries during a fire on April 20.

The owner of the warehouse and startup chemical company Caribbean Aerosols and Packaging Solutions Ltd, Ryan Ramnath, said he and some staff were doing some demolition work around 11.30 am in the warehouse when he saw a fire coming from the other warehouse, which is separated by a concrete wall.

"We have no idea how it started. It looked like it was relatively small at that time. We could just see a little blaze."

As a precaution, he said they removed all chemicals from the building and took out any vehicles stored inside, not only to save their capital but to prevent any disastrous outcomes should the fire spread.

He said the community came to their aid as neighbours showed up with their hoses and buckets to help keep the fire under control. While some wet the outside of the building, others stuck their hands through burglar proofing in the separating wall between the warehouses to directly engage the fire, frantically trying to suppress it. Ramnath said they were able to keep it from engulfing the entire structure for almost an hour – the time it took the fire service to respond.

"And they right over there which is real disappointing. Luckily...the fire was contained in one small section."

Ramnath praised God for his mercy because he worried for the fate of the neighbourhood had the blaze gotten out of control. He said his business and the establishment next to the warehouse where the fire broke out both deal in chemicals.

The owner of the affected warehouse declined an interview but told Newsday he was not sure what could have started the fire. Like Ramnath, he too praised God for his mercy in keeping the damage relatively low and that no one was injured. He lost some furniture but the majority of his stock was intact.

Ramnath said the fire service was able to quash the blaze in about ten minutes after gaining access to the source of the fire.

The wall between the warehouses was cracked from the intense heat and galvanised sheets and purlin beams were also warped.

He said damage was still being assessed but he estimated it could range from $100,000 to $150,000. He was awaiting fire investigators at the time of Newsday's visit.