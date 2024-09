Trinbago Knight Riders fixtures at CPL

The Trinbago Knight Riders players and officials arrive at the Piarco International Airport on September 14, ahead of five CPL T20 tournament matches being played in Trinidad and Tobago. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CATCH the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in action this Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 with the following home-stand fixtures:

Wednesday September 18, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs. Guyana Amazon Warriors - Queen’s Park Oval, POS - 7.00 pm

Thursday September 19, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs. Antigua & Barbuda Falcons - Queen’s Park Oval, POS - 7.00 pm

Sunday September 22, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba - 7.00 pm

Tuesday September 24, 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders vs. St Lucia Kings - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba - 10.00 am

Friday September 27, 2024