Have a blessed day

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Recently I was struck by an interaction with people waiting in a line with me.

Like most citizens, we chatted convivially and as we took our separate ways a few of them uttered: "Have a blessed day."

That same day, while walking along Duke Street in Port of Spain, I pointed out to a young man that his shoelaces were untied. He acknowledged what I indicated and as I walked off he also said: "Have a blessed day."

In all cases, a response was given.

It is not the first time I heard the sentiment being expressed, but it resonated more profoundly for another uplifting reason.

Words are very powerful things and if total strangers continue to bless each other like this, a transformative movement will be seen in TT that started from the ground up.

It will not happen overnight, but will take time.

Great change starts with the citizens. Have a blessed day!

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope