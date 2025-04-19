Refrain from use of racist and divisive language

Prime Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) urges all political parties and their supporters in this general election campaign to refrain from the use of racist and divisive language on both their live and social media platforms.

NJAC also appeals to the media to be more responsible in their reporting and not sacrifice the fabric of nationhood at the altar of sensationalism.

NJAC considers the recent statements by Prime Minister Stuart Young that was given a most prominent headline in a daily newspaper, entitled “UNC using blacks to divide,” to be most unfortunate and very dangerous.

The Prime Minister is quoted as stating that the UNC is using "black Trinidadians" to spread a message of division and hate in the general election campaign. This certainly does not reflect the mantra of the same Prime Minister and the PNM within their campaign of “A New Chapter.” One would not have expected to hear from him or his platform, any of the divisive-type rhetoric that would have formed part of the political landscape since the 1960s.

The statement made by Young is also both very disrespectful as well as harmful to members of the African community. The PM’s statement seeks to portray members of the African community as being weak, vulnerable and incapable of making independent decisions of party allegiance and support.

NJAC reminds the PNM that while historically the political base of the two major parties has been separately linked to the two major races of the country, no political party has a divine right of control or entitlement over any particular ethnic group.

Political parties must also accept the demographic shifts that have been taking place gradually in recent years within our political space and respect the choices of the electorate regardless of one’s ethnicity, religion, age or perceived class.

NATIONAL JOINT ACTION COMMITTEE