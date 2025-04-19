UNC’s vision offers real hope for nation

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: As the general election draws near, citizens are once again faced with an important choice – one that will shape the direction of our nation for years to come. It is in this context that I write in support of the UNC, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has outlined a comprehensive, people-first agenda rooted in real solutions and meaningful change.

The UNC’s campaign is built on a clear and compelling message: Policies with purpose. Plans that protect. A party that puts people first. This is more than a slogan – it is a call to action, and a promise to restore hope, stability, and fairness to our country.

Among the key initiatives proposed are the introduction of stand-your-ground and home-invasion legislation. In a time when crime continues to plague communities across the nation, law-abiding citizens must be empowered to defend themselves and their families.

The UNC also supports expanding access to legal firearms for both citizens and trained officers under strict regulations, enhancing our national security posture while respecting individual rights.

Education remains a top priority for the UNC. The party has committed to reintroducing free laptops for students, providing access to free preschools, and protecting the GATE programme for higher education. These are not just social interventions – they are long-term investments in our nation’s future and its human capital.

The UNC has also recognised the need for urgent economic relief. One of its most impactful proposals is to remove VAT from over 7,000 food items, directly addressing the skyrocketing cost of living that affects every household.

Additionally, the party has pledged to reopen Petrotrin and lower fuel prices, a strategic move that will generate employment, stabilise energy costs, and reignite industrial activity.

The UNC’s plan extends into community safety and infrastructure development. Introducing police officers into schools will help safeguard our children, while broader crime-fighting policies will target criminal networks head-on.

Citizens can also look forward to improved roads, more efficient traffic systems, and reliable access to clean water – issues that have been ignored for far too long.

Furthermore, the party is committed to making foreign-used vehicles more affordable, reducing oppressive ticketing systems, and expanding economic opportunity through manufacturing hubs and growth poles across the country. These initiatives will not only generate employment but also support entrepreneurship and regional development.

Perhaps most importantly, the UNC has made a firm commitment to fight back against corruption, wastage, and the unchecked greed of the political elite. As Persad-Bissessar rightly pointed out, “The PNM found money for ministers, contracts, and rent – but none for your back pay or safety.” The UNC aims to flip that script – putting the needs of the people above the interests of the privileged few.

This election is not simply about party loyalty – it is about leadership with a plan, a vision, and a track record of delivery. The UNC offers that alternative. It is time to embrace leadership that listens, acts, and truly represents the people.

On April 28, I urge citizens to vote wisely. Vote for accountability, security, opportunity, and fairness. Vote for policies that serve you. Vote UNC.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima