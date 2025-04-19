All hands on deck vital for road ahead

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: It disturbed me to discover the gleeful delight of some members of the population at the US cancellation of the licence for TT to access gas from the Dragon field in Venezuelan waters.

It is far too late to question why the government did not intensify exploration in our jurisdiction rather than employ so much resources on this single option.

Until recently I was unaware that the government, due to the proximity of our existing exploration fields and the Dragon field and the fact that Venezuela does not utilise its gas, saw this as a win-win option.

Irrespective of which government is in power on April 29, it has to deal with the reality that our short-term survival depends on getting an adequate supply of gas to keep our numerous gas users operating efficiently and profitably.

TT depends mainly on revenue earnings from the energy sector to provide goods and services and satisfy our insatiable appetite for foreign goods, all of which are heavily subsidised.

The utilities, transportation costs, purchase of doubles or iPhone of every person, from citizen to migrant to snowbird, is subsidised by the state.

The recent tariffs imposed by the US on imported goods will further worsen our income earnings. The instability in the world financial markets because of the tariffs will have a much greater effect on our long-term economic health because of the expected surge in prices of most imported goods.

Chair of Caricom, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, sent out an urgent communiqué to all in Caricom that we should remain unified and vigilant against this external threat to our survival.

Canada has responded in unison to the threat to its sovereignty and economic stability, and even our snowbirds have joined that patriotic call.

I hope all citizens of TT, especially during this election season, irrespective of party affiliation, will remain unified, nationalistic and patriotic for the best outcome during the tough road ahead.

Regardless of which government is in power in May, it will be all hands on deck to overcome the problems that lie ahead, which are mainly external and out of our control.

Any politician who encourages you to act differently is undeserving of your vote.

R BALLARD

Diego Martin