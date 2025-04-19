Kamla, face Young in public debate

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Grevioc Alvarado

THE EDITOR: People of TT, the hour is upon us. The crucible of democracy beckons, and the eyes of our nation are fixed on the general election of April 28. I issue a challenge that echoes through the annals of our Westminster heritage, from the hallowed halls of the UK to the spirited assemblies of Canada.

I call on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to rise from the shadows of evasion and agree to a public debate with Prime Minister Stuart Young. The people deserve nothing less than a clash of visions, a battle of ideas, and a showcase of leadership to illuminate the path forward for our beloved nation.

In the great democracies of the Westminster system – nations like the UK and Canada, whose parliamentary traditions we proudly inherit – public debates are not mere spectacles; they are the lifeblood of democratic discourse.

In the UK, leaders like Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have faced the crucible of televised debates, standing toe-to-toe to defend their policies before millions.

In Canada, the Leaders’ Debates Commission organises fierce exchanges, as seen in the 2021 federal election, where Justin Trudeau and Erin O’Toole sparred over pandemic recovery, climate change, and systemic issues, shaping the electorate’s choice.

These debates are not optional; they are a sacred pact with the people, ensuring that those who seek to lead are tested under the unyielding spotlight of public scrutiny.

Yet, in TT this democratic tradition has been shamefully spurned. Time and again in elections past – 2010, 2015, 2020 – calls for public debates have been met with silence, excuses, or outright refusal. The people’s cries for clarity have been ignored, and the stage has remained empty.

Persad-Bissessar, as leader of the UNC, has dodged these challenges with the agility of a seasoned escape artist. But why? The people of TT should not be denied their right to witness their leaders defend their visions in 2025.

Our nation stands at a crossroads, besieged by challenges that threaten our prosperity, security, and unity. The electorate demands answers – answers that only a public debate can deliver.

Crime festers like a wound, with murders and gang violence tearing at the fabric of our communities.

The economy staggers under the weight of global uncertainties, with the Dragon oil deal and energy policies hanging in the balance amidst geopolitical shifts.

Unemployment gnaws at our youth, infrastructure crumbles, and the cost of living soars, squeezing the life out of our hard-working citizens.

Corruption allegations swirl, and the integrity of our democratic institutions, including the Elections and Boundaries Commission, faces relentless scrutiny.

The people deserve to see their leaders’ plans dissected, their promises tested, and their resolve challenged. A debate is not just a platform – it is a proving ground for those who dare to claim the mantle of leadership.

Madame Persad-Bissessar, the questions reverberate across our twin islands: Are you afraid? Are you fearful of standing before the nation, unscripted and unshielded, to face PM Young in a battle of wits and vision? Can you step onto the stage without the crutch of a teleprompter, without handlers whispering in your ear, without a script to guide your every word? Can you even arrive on time, or will the nation wait as you linger in the wings? Can you walk unassisted to the podium, or will you falter before the eyes of the electorate?

These are not mere taunts – they are the questions of a people weary of evasion, hungry for authenticity, and demanding accountability.

Persad-Bissessar, your history of sidestepping debates is another stain on your leadership. In 2010, as you ascended to the prime ministership, you shunned calls for a public clash with Patrick Manning. In 2015 and 2020, you left the stage empty, denying the electorate the clarity they craved.

Your refusal to debate speaks louder than any campaign promise. Is it cowardice? Is it a lack of confidence in your own policies? Or is it a fear that your rhetoric will crumble under the weight of scrutiny?

DR DEVANT MAHARAJ

via e-mail