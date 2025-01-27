Princes Town fake-gun robbery accused gets bail

A man has appeared before a High Court master charged with having an imitation gun and robbery with violence in connection with a robbery in Princes Town over the weekend.

Hercules Baksh faced master Rhea Libert on January 27 in the South B Criminal Court. She granted him $100,000 bail to cover the charges.

As a condition of the bail, Baksh has to report to the Princes Town Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6 am and 6 pm.

The case was adjourned to February 25.

PC Ayers laid the charges.

The police contend that the incident happened at a mini mart at St Croix Road around 10.30 am on January 25.

The female owner, 49, was working there when a man walked in wearing a long wig, a coverall jacket, and black jeans .

He was holding a “gun” and announced a robbery.

The man robbed her of a quantity of assorted cigarettes and $676, representing the day’s sales.

He then ran toward an overgrown area opposite the mini mart.

The police were alerted and responded within ten minutes. They went to the bushy area, where they arrested Baksh and recovered the stolen items as well as the fake gun.