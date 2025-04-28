Strong turnout, high hopes in Tunapuna election race

PNM Tunapuna candidate Esmond Forde arrives at St Mary's Anglican School to vote on April 28. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

VOTERS turned out in strong numbers early as polls opened at 6 am across the Tunapuna constituency. At El Dorado West Secondary School on Target Road in El Socorro, Natalie Shepherd was the first to cast her vote, describing the process as "fast and easy."

Newsday was on the ground before the official start time to observe the early momentum in what is shaping up to be a closely watched race.

The seat is being contested by Esmond Forde of the People's National Movement (PNM), who is seeking re-election as the MP. He has served two terms since 2015. He was also a deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Former senior superintendent, United National Congress (UNC) candidate Roger Alexander, Savita Pierre of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) – a former UNC senator and 2020 general election candidate for Diego Martin West – and Leshawn Gopee of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), which is contesting as part of a broader Coalition of Interests, including the UNC and other parties.

After casting his vote at St Mary’s Anglican Primary School in Tacarigua, Forde opened on a spiritual note: "This is the day that the Lord has made. We will be glad and rejoice in it."

He described the voting process as simple but raised concerns about the operation of the red line, designated for physically disabled voters and those without ID cards.

"I noticed in other polling divisions, differently-abled persons were sitting and waiting. I enquired and was told measures were being put in place to ensure an orderly process."

Forde said he planned to spend the rest of the day checking in with polling divisions and meeting EBC officials in a non-political capacity, as allowed under EBC regulations.

"Again, to God be the glory. At the end of the day, the people will decide, and God will guide their decision."

He acknowledged retirement could be on the horizon.

"I don't believe in dying in office. There are young people coming up and they deserve a chance."

Alexander described his experience as positive and seamless, saying it was a good, clean-looking process and he had no issues.

"You go with purpose and good intentions: that’s how it should be."

Reflecting on his campaign as a first-time candidate, Alexander said it was an energising experience.

He expressed hope for a peaceful election that would serve as a democratic example for the world.

"People looking outside must say TT is a fear-free country where democracy rules."

On whether he would accept the results given UNC’s concerns about the EBC, he said, “As I’ve said before, everything being equal, we’ll see how it goes. But if democracy is truly democracy, then it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Looking beyond election day, Alexander said he has served the people of TT before and sees his candidacy as a continuation of that service.

"I’ve always been someone everyone could access. That will never change.”

Asked if he aspired to the role of minister of national security if his party wins, he said that is left up to the party's political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

He said one of the most emotional takeaways from the campaign was encountering so many forgotten people and seeing firsthand the squalor some people are living in, saying it is "simply unacceptable."

Jovan Roberts, the councillor for Tumpuna, Arima and deputy mayor of Arima, praised the process calling it smooth and efficient. Robert said he was surprised by how many people came out early, calling it a good sign.

"More young people are engaging in the democratic process.”

He emphasised the importance of making informed decisions.

"This campaign saw a lot of social media content. It’s crucial for voters to fact-check and ensure they’re making decisions based on accurate information."

Reflecting on the absence of former MP and minister in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Morris-Julian, Roberts noted the emotional weight of the day.

"It’s bittersweet. She would have been the candidate today, many voters mentioned a sense of solemnity. Lisa was deeply connected to this community. People still wonder how she managed to serve so well while remaining so accessible."

Roberts said, "Our hearts are with her family today. Her presence is missed, and we remember her."

Morris-Julian, her daughter Xianne Julian, 25, and son Jesiah Julian, six, lost their lives in a fire which also gutted the family's Farfan Street, Arima, home on December 16, 2024.