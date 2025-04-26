26 nations to take part in Tradewinds 25 in Trinidad and Tobago

Defence Force Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, chief of defense staff, provides welcoming remarks at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, during Tradewinds 25 on April 26. TW25 is a US Southern Command-sponsored and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise designed to bolster regional stability. - Photo courtesy US Army

MORE than 1,000 military personnel, police officers and government officials from 26 countries gathered at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, on April 25 for the official start of Exercise Tradewinds 2025 (TW25).

The multinational training exercise, now in its 40th year, is being hosted in TT from April 26 to May 8.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, US Air Force Lt Gen Evan Pettus, military deputy commander of US Southern Command, called the exercise a powerful example of what regional collaboration can achieve.

“It’s truly an honour to be with you here today to mark the official opening of TW25 and a testament to the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to security in the Caribbean and beyond,” Pettus said.

Over nearly two weeks, participants will train together on land, at sea, in the air and in the cyber domain. The exercise is designed to build regional capacity to respond to transnational crime, humanitarian emergencies and cyber threats.

Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, chief of defence staff of the TT Defence Force, described the exercise as more than a military event.

“Months of rigorous planning and coordination have gone into crafting a programme that strengthens our capabilities and deepens our co-operation,” Daniel said. “TW25 is a shared mission built on mutual respect, collaboration and collective work to secure a common future.”

Countries taking part include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, the UK, the US and host nation TT.

The training will cover a range of areas, including ground operations, maritime security, cyber defence and inter-agency coordination.

The exercise will culminate in a joint mission scenario testing the skills and interoperability of participating forces.

Pettus commended TT for its leadership in hosting the event.

“Putting together an exercise like this is no small matter,” he said.

“It’s an absolute testament to the capability and leadership of this nation.”

The Tradewinds exercise began in 1984 and has long been a fixture in US-Caribbean security co-operation. It provides opportunities for partner nations to share knowledge and improve their ability to operate together in times of crisis.

Pettus said the exercise carried a deeper message.

“It’s a promise that when disaster strikes, we stand together. That when crises arise, we’ll answer the call,” he said. “Together we are stronger, and together we will be ready.”

TW25 continues until May 8 with activities planned across several locations in TT.