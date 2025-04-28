Mickela weeps for late father's absence on election day

An emotional Mickela Panday, political leader of the Patriotic Front, and her mother Oma Panday after voting at the Esperance Regional Complex in the constituency of Oropouche East on April 28. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

TEARS streamed down the cheeks of Mickela Panday, political leader of the Patriotic Front (PF), while her mother Oma Panday hid hers behind dark glasses as they pondered their first general election without their father and husband, former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

Mickela said she always contemplated that her father, who died on January 1, 2024, would have been at her side whether she was contesting as a candidate or political leader of her own party, following in his footsteps. The elder Panday was instrumental in the formation of the United Labour Front, Club 88 which morphed into the United National Congress (UNC).

"I miss him," she told members of the media as she cast her vote in the constituency of Oropouche East at the Esperance Regional Complex shortly after 10 am on April 28.

UNC candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal is the incumbent in Oropouche East, while Richard Ragbir is the People's National Movement (PNM) candidate and Danny Jadoonanan, is one of 37 candidates the PF has fielded in the 2025 general election.

"It's hard. It's very hard," Panday said as she dabbed her cheeks as the tears escaped.

Oma Panday also made several attempts to speak but pursed her lips to contain the emotion.

"It's very emotional," she said, accepting kudos for doing her best to ensure Mickela did her best.

"I am sure her dad is going to be proud of her."

The young Panday said she never thought that on her journey as a contender for the prime ministerial position, she would have been driving solo.

"Hundred per cent," she responded to the conversation about him being there to guide and support her along the way.

Asking what would have been his thoughts on this occasion, she said, "I think he would be proud, and he would be saying, 'Go get them Mick'.

"He would always say to me, 'Did you do your best?' and I would say, 'Yes we did' and he would say, 'That's good enough.

"I think we did the best."

Responding to criticism about her timing, being too late to throw her hat in the ring, she said, "Some people said I should not have done it. Some people say I should have waited until 2030 or I should have done it the year before. People would always say things; people would always have their opinions.

"We did what we did, and we did it to the best of our ability.

"I'm really proud of all the candidates and volunteers and all the people who worked with us. You can't always make everybody happy.

"Win, lose or draw, we are here to stay."

Panday is the candidate for Couva North, a die-hard UNC constituency which her father contested and won on every occasion he fought.

She is facing stiff opposition from the UNC candidate Jearlean John in this constituency which is in a three-way fight with the PNM candidate Brent Maraj.

After casting her vote, Panday spoke to the media about the readiness of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) in terms of its voters list.

While she had no personal complaints, she acknowledged the process is very archaic and needs to be modernised.

"When you have an outdated system, no room is left for things to happen. I did not have any problems. I commend the EBC for the job they are doing. It can't be easy, but I have no problems. We haven't heard anything from the other (PF) candidates either that there was a problem."

The PF did not receive an updated electoral list, but she did not believe that would affect the outcome of the election.

"People are going to vote for who they are going to vote for, whether you have a list or don't have a list. People are going to vote so we are happy."

In terms of the voter turnout, she said, "I don't ever anticipate anything. I just hope people would come out and make the right choice."

Panday said that based on her feedback, there has been a higher voter turnout in certain areas.

"I am not somebody who would predict things. I know what I would like to happen, and I am just happy and grateful for where we are at this moment."

When asked whether she will continue to build and grow her party as a single entity or become part of an amalgamation of parties in the future, Panday said, "That is not a unilateral decision but one which requires agreement from the wider membership.

"We fielded 37 candidates in this election, second only to the PNM and more than the other parties and I am really proud of that.

"We have two people as well in Tobago and we are just proud. I feel we have won even before the results have come out."

PF's Tobago West candidate is Aretha Clarke while Wade Caruth is its standard bearer in Tobago East.

"Tobago is looking good. We are happy with how things are going. Everybody worked so hard. We did not have the finances other parties had.

"We went back to the old school and old-time days and we did it. I think people respected the way we conducted our campaign, with no vitriol and hate.

"The young people stood up so strong. I am so happy."