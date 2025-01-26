Wigged bandit robs Princes Town mini-mart with toy gun

A MAN is now in police custody after he robbed a woman while wearing a wig and brandishing a toy gun.

Police said the victim, who knew her assailant, was at her Princes Town mini-mart around 10.30 am on January 25 when the man approached her.

He was wearing an orange coverall jacket, black distressed jeans, slippers and a long black wig. Despite his "elaborate" disguise, the victim recognised him.

The suspect pointed what appeared to be a gun at her and announced a robbery. He then stole an assortment of cigarettes and $676 representing the day's sales before running into a bushy area across the road. Police responded and found the man still hiding in the bushy area and retrieved the stolen items.