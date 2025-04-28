Suspected underwear thief held in Gasparillo

A 52-YEAR-OLD MAN from Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, has been arrested for stealing a quantity of female undergarments.

According to police, around 6 pm on April 11, the victim, a 52-year-old woman, also of Harmony Hall, washed and left her undergarments, valued at $3,700, hanging on a clothesline at her home.

The garments included several brand names, such as Victoria’s Secret.

When she checked on the items on April 14, she discovered they were missing.

CCTV footage was obtained, and the suspect was identified and subsequently arrested by Sgt Ramoo and PC Ramsamooj of the Gasparillo Police Station.

Newsday learnt that the suspect was passing, saw the undergarments and decided to steal them. It is unclear what he intended to do with them.

PC Ramsamooj is continuing inquiries.

The suspect is expected to be charged and is set to appear before a master in the High Court on April 29.