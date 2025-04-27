Moonilal: Anita delivered 'kiss of death' at PNM rally

PNM Arouca/Lopinot candidate Marvin Gonzales greets former UNC MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne at the party's closing rally at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal says former UNC MPs Dinesh Rambally and Anita Haynes-Alleyne will not help the PNM to win the April 28 general election.

In a WhatsApp message on April 27, Moonilal dismissed their appearance at the PNM's Red Rally in Tacarigua on April 26.

"They delivered the kiss of death to the PNM," he said.

He also said he was on a motorcade in support of UNC Moruga/Tableland candidate Michelle Benjamin and it went well.

Rambally addressed the PNM rally, advising voters to reject the UNC and support the PNM.

Haynes-Alleyne, in a statement on April 26, reflected on the attacks she, Rambally and others faced when they advocated for change in the UNC.

She said she stands by the commitment she made on entering public life to put country before party.

Haynes-Alleyne added this was why she attended the PNM rally.

"Today I stand by that commitment, refusing to be shackled by harmful party politics."

Rambally and Haynes-Alleyne were two of five former UNC MPs who publicly questioned UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the party to victory on April 28.

The others were Rodney Charles, Rushton Paray and Dr Rai Ragbir.

Rambally and Ragbir resigned from the UNC.

Others resigning from the party included attorney Larry Lalla, SC, former La Brea constituency chairman Victor Roberts and the entire UNC Diego Martin North/East constituency executive.

Rambally, Roberts and Lalla have publicly endorsed the PNM and Prime Minister Stuart Young.

Former PNM government ministers John Jeremie and Kennedy Swaratsingh have appeared on UNC platforms and endorsed Persad-Bissessar and the UNC.

Jeremie addressed the UNC's Code Yellow Rally in Aranguez on April 26.