Man held with $30,000 in Mt Lambert on suspicion of voter bribery

- File photo

POLICE arrested a man in Mt Lambert after he was found with $30,000 in cash, as law enforcement officers intensified efforts to safeguard the voting process across the country on April 28.

In a release, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Curt Simon, who serves as the Gold Commander for the 2025 general election, said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the cash discovery was linked to election-related offences or unrelated matters.

Mt Lambert falls in the marginal constituency of St Joseph/Aranguez.

Simon said investigations have also been launched into several reports of alleged voter manipulation involving financial inducements, though many of the claims have so far proven unsubstantiated.

The release said, “Today, police officers were deployed in significant numbers to ensure that the voting process across Trinidad and Tobago remains smooth, secure, and peaceful.

“While there were some minor challenges with the initial deployment of officers, these were swiftly addressed and did not affect the timely opening of polling stations or the ongoing voting process.”

Simon was quoted as saying, “The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was also informed by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) of reports regarding alleged voter manipulation through financial inducements. Officers have launched investigations into these matters, and several of the reports have already been found to be unsubstantiated.”

The release said early logistical challenges with the deployment of officers were quickly addressed and did not delay the opening of polling stations or the continuation of the voting process.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Suzette Martin assured the public that comprehensive security measures were in place to ensure a safe, fair, and peaceful election day.

Martin assured that law enforcement personnel had been strategically deployed across polling stations and high-priority areas to prevent any disruptions and uphold the democratic process.

"We are closely monitoring all developments throughout the day," Martin said.

"Any reports of disturbances, security breaches, voter intimidation, or irregularities are being taken very seriously. Dedicated teams are investigating all reports promptly and impartially."

She also warned that legal action would be pursued against individuals or groups attempting to disrupt the election.

Martin urged citizens to cooperate with the police, vote peacefully, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or hotline.

From a policing standpoint, the release said, the electoral process is proceeding smoothly and peacefully across Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier in the morning, Public Utilities Minister Colm Imbert claimed on social media that he received several reports of UNC activists in the Toco/Sangre Grande and St Joseph constituency attempting to induce and deter voting by offering $1,000 cash.

Several senior officers in various divisions told Newsday, they had not, yet, received reports of voter inducement or intimidation.