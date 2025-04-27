Kamla: I am the best to lead

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at the party's meeting at North Eastern College, Graham Trace, Sangre Grande on March 29. - Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has repeated her message to the electorate that she is the best person to lead Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

In a statement issued on April 27, Persad-Bissessar repeated the comments she made at the UNC's Code Yellow Rally in Aranguez Savannah.

"Only a leader who has walked the same roads as you in life can truly understand your feelings, pains, and ambitions and make decisions in your best interest. Only a leader who shares yourlife experiences can love you and your children as you should be loved."

She said, "Go out and vote for the candidates of the UNC coalition of interests on election day. Your future and that of your loved ones are in your hands. When UNC wins. Everybody wins."

She also repeated comments from the meeting on April 26 that she is in good physical and mental health.

Persad-Bissessar said, "It does not matter if you have supported me in my political career or not, I have always loved and cared for every one of you."

She repeated, "Always remember: You have had leaders before me, and you will have leaders after me, but you will never, ever have a leader who loves you more than I do."