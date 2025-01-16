Students feel brunt of UWI salary dispute -- Lecturers withold 20,000 marks

Dr Indira Rampersad -

PAULA LINDO AND ENRIQUE RUPERT

West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) president Dr Indira Rampersad said over 20,000 marks have not been submitted as the lecturers continue to protest an increase in their wages, which are currently at 2014 levels.

Speaking to Newsday on January 15, Rampersad said the union has ramped up its protest action. In December 2024 the members staged a blackout on the last day of classes. Rampersad said the protest would continue into the new semester.

“Teaching starts on January 20. The marks were due on January 7, but 20,000 marks were not submitted. We think our action is going to have the desired effect of a speedy solution and a reasonable settlement as soon as possible. We have been waiting since 2014.

“The Finance Minister met with the UWI principal on December 11 but he wants more information. We think we provided all the information required in our March 2024 revised proposal.”

Rampersad said the union would ramp up its action until it got a remit commensurate with that of public officials in the government in keeping with the Salaries Review Commission recommendations.

“We are the pre-eminent tertiary institution in the Caribbean, our members are among the most qualified in the region and our contribution to education, to knowledge, the value it brings is immeasurable and invaluable and therefore we think we deserve an increase. The two per cent, two per cent cannot continue for university employees. These are academic, senior administrative and professional staff.”

She said the union would be meeting with its members to strategise on further measures on January 17.

“The action is alive and kicking. We are not going to relent. Our motto is we will never surrender in the face of injustice and we think it is a grave injustice for our members to be on 2014 salaries in 2025.”

In a letter to its members, the union thanked those who had not submitted marks. It called on members to not participate in activities going forward.

“You would be receiving communication from your heads of departments/deans/directors/supervisors and the examination section to undertake academic advising, attend examination meetings and submit marks for Semester I. WIGUT does not expect you to buckle and jump to these requests! Stand tall and stay strong! Never surrender in the face of injustice! They can request but they cannot force, threaten, intimidate nor victimise you to comply!”

The union said members should grade their scripts but not enter them into the university’s system; not carry out office hours nor participate in examination or other meetings; shut down campus departments, centres and institutes, and other activities.

“Non-removal of any holds on students accounts. No exceptions! No responses to facilitators, instructors, tutors and students. No revenue generation consultancies, no innovation, entrepreneurship and grant funding initiatives, no support from learning support staff. No overrides of any kind or assistance with registration issues.

“Get ready to march for your money in this January Jolt! All campus activities must grind to a halt.”

Rampersad said the union had been invited to a meeting with the UWI Students Guild Council on January 16.

Guild President Josef Paty said the organisation would be meeting with the union to understand its position.

“We know it’s a tribulation for them as well, we understand they are in difficulties, but at the same time we want to re-emphasise that the students are always the priority of the UWI, and action against the students, their well-being or their wellfare, whether that be their grades, their academic advising, their marks, anything like that, is not something that should be encouraged.

“If they would like to find action to swiftly move along the process with the ministry, it has to be other alternatives. It cannot be affecting the welfare of the students, because the students are the number one stakeholders of the university. We are meeting with them to have that discussion and find out other areas where they can target to make sure the student welfare is not compromised.”

Paty said withholding grades did not only affect students receiving feedback on their assignments and examinations but could distress them financially.

“Not having the grades can affect GATE approval, research grants, scholarships, sponsors. All of those things require full transcripts and if grades are withheld, those transcripts are incomplete, so that could affect students very badly financially. That is also something we are trying to mitigate as much as possible.”

In a statement to students, the guild said it was aware the union was withholding grades and how this could affect the student population.

“The academic affairs committee (AAC), which comprises of all academic representatives (inclusive of evening and part-time representative, postgraduate representative and president) have taken these actions seriously and is working closely with administration for possible solutions.

“With this, the AAC has a scheduled meeting with WIGUT on January 16 to negotiate alternative options and aid in possible achievement of resolutions.”

The guild thanked the students for their support and said all updates would be published on official Guild media pages.

Students fed-up, feel unfairly treated by UWI

Two UWI students spoke to Newsday via WhatsApp on January 15 on the condition of anonymity.

The first, a 23-year-old doing a BSc in Biology said while she understood the lecturers advocating for better salaries, it should not come at an unfair cost to students.

“Withholding grades from students as a form of protest without prior notice puts an unfair burden on students, especially since we worked tirelessly throughout the semester to meet deadlines, fulfil workloads and prepare for final exams.

“This situation has left myself and other students riddled with stress, anxiety and frustration as many of us have been dealing with sleepless nights, financial worries and family pressures because of not getting these grades.”

She said the lack of transparency by the university has only worsened the students mental health.

“For an institution that frequently promotes mental health awareness, it’s disappointing that they have failed to acknowledge how much damage this has caused to students’ well-being.

“UWI has always been quick to penalise students for missing deadlines or making late payments by putting accounts receivable holds on their accounts or not letting you submit assignments, yet this situation shows a big lack of accountability on their part. The double standards are undeniable and it feels like students are in the middle of an issue we have no control over.”

She said grades being withheld has also made it impossible for students to register for the upcoming semester, as well as reapplying for GATE.

“It’s frustrating and genuinely it feels like the students are the ones being punished here, even though we have no control over this.”

Another 23-year-old who is pursuing the same degree said students have been fulfilling their paths, while the university is not doing theirs.

“Without grades, students who are GATE funded are being affected from applying.

“Yes, the university allowed us to register for courses without grades, but where does that put the kids who need to know what’s next, as in the ones who need those grades as prerequisites.”

Newsday also tried to contact Minister of Education, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly by WhatsApp on January 15, on the issue, but up to publication time, there was no response.