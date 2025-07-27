AI students graduate in Couva

Social media content creator, Jamel Sampson (Certified Sampson), left, addresses campers at the Youth Technology Camp 2025 AI Explorers graduation at Lisa Gardens Community Centre, Couva on July 18. - Innis Francis

After a five-day workshop on artificial intelligence (AI), young creatives produced futuristic computer games as part of their presentations for their graduation ceremony on July 18.

The theme, Unlocking the Future of Technology, drew more than 50 campers between the ages of 11 and 17, who formed part of the Youth Technology Camp 2025 AI Explorers, organised by Venture Credit Union Co-operative Society Ltd.

The campers were awarded certificates and special prizes at Lisa Gardens Community Centre, Couva.

The pupils showed five minutes of gaming programmes, which they learned mostly based on combating aliens, comets and how to save the world from cosmic intruders.

Feature speaker at the graduation, social media content creator Jamel Sampson (Certified Sampson), encouraged the graduates to be committed to hard work.

He told them he began his stint as a content creator when he was ten years old, and it was not a path any parent encouraged their child to take.

"Growing up in a realm of technology and in the realm of wanting to see how technology could benefit…I want to thank the parents for supporting.

"I hope you (pupils) understand how important AI is; there is good and bad with it. You have seen all over the work how it is," he said.

Sharing with the pupils how the future looks with AI and with their input, Certified Sampson said: "You never know who could be sitting here that could be the next AI generator for using AI for graphic design, for information in a good way.

"It is important that you learn and take the information you learn. In anything you do, you have to work hard, consistency and hard work beats everything."

He sang and encouraged the pupils to sing along to the song, Change Yuh Life, before he left the stage.

Divided into groups of five, the pupils used names synonymous with superheroes from long ago, like the Fantastic Five, Dream Team, ML Flappy Bird, Power Rangers, the Big Five, the Rocket AI, Orion, SIGMARS, Fantastic Four and Quantums Coders.

DeNyssa Christom-Furlonge, board vice president and committee chairman, said the camp is six years old and was temporarily cut when covid19 came.

She said they continued with the camp virtually, and now it was back up and running.

Christom-Furlonge said the camp was also supported by other corporate sponsors whose children would have benefited by being members of the Credit Union if not being members themselves.