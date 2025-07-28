Emancipation Village vendors hopeful even as rain slows sales

Adellyah Rivers, 16, is shown a band of white waist beads by Tekesha, right, at the Bead It booth at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, at Queen's Park Savannah. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

VENDORS at 2025 Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village say sales have been slow so far owing to the rain, but remain hopeful things will “pick up” over the next few days.

The village, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, officially opened on July 25 and will close on August 1. The theme is Shaping Sustainable Futures Through Reparatory Justice. It is open from 10am-10pm daily.

Visitors can enjoy a wide array of bright and vibrant African/Afro-centric products, from clothing and jewellery to books, artwork and food, among others.

When Newsday visited on July 27, clothing vendor Adelle Joseph-Phillip told Newsday that as a lover of African culture, she was thrilled for the opportunity to sell at the village.

“We have a very large stock of clothing so it’s nice to be a part of this.”

Dianne Andrews, who sells traditional African clothing and jewellery said the rain had “caused a challenge for vendors...

"And personally, we are more to the back in terms of how we are situated. You have to encounter the stage, then craft, then miscellaneous, then us, fashion. So there’s that on top of the rain.”

She said the day before was “okay” and the opening day was good.

“But we are hopeful. We have a couple of days left, so…”

Vendor Verna Mungo said, “So far, it’s been a little challenging because of the weather but I still manage to get a little sale here and there.”

She said she had previously sold at the village with a group, and it was the first time she was there on her own.

“I really hope it picks up because we here for one week.”

Tsian John said it had been “quiet” that day and she hoped that more people would come later on.

“On Friday (July 25) for the opening, the turnout was small but it was good. Yesterday was also a bit slow but I think it will get better.”

Other vendors, and even some visitors, shared similar sentiments.

Jillian Nicome, who tries to visit every year, said the attendance this year had been “very sad.”

“Yesterday I was here, too, and I said the same thing.”

But she added, “When I brought my sister last year from the US, she was in awe and this time, I brought my friend. I will always bring other people to feel the way I feel when I come to this place.

“I think our talent as African people and as Trinbagonians, the sky is the limit. And God speaks through us. My pores are raising as I speak because all I want to do is give God thanks for our creativity.”

Another visitor who did not wish to be named said she commended the authenticity and the ethnic and cultural richness on display.

“I think we need to appreciate this part of our culture a bit more and give more respect to it.”

Chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada was also there and told Newsday there had been a “good and steady flow” of patrons.

“A lot of people come to shop. So you will notice even while you’re here, there are people looking around for their little niche items to purchase.

“I think people are very happy with what they’re seeing. There’s nothing to be unhappy about because there’s a wide range of products. There’s a lot of things being created by the people right here in TT and it exemplifies the trade between our entrepreneurs and the African continent. We have entrepreneurs who travel to Africa to get items to bring to sell, and we have people coming from Africa as well to sell…Everything you want, you can find here. It’s a beautiful and special space to be.”

She also praised the fact that there was a also a lot of educational information available there.

Asked what message she had for the country ahead of Emancipation Day on August 1, she sought to remind the public that emancipation was a process.

“We are in our 187th year and reparations and decolonisation are the two major themes in the process, and that’s what we are focusing on at this time. And I really want to ask our people to stop denigrating each other.

"Let us learn to love ourselves, respect ourselves and most of all, appreciate the efforts of those who continue to work for the people of TT.”