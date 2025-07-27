Cop stabbed, domestic violence suspect killed in El Dorado

- File photo

A 42-year-old domestic violence suspect was killed by police in El Dorado, after stabbing an officer several times.

In a statement, police said around 1.30pm on July 26, a team of officers from the north central division task force responded to a report of domestic violence at Lovers Lane, El Dorado.

Officers heard loud screams for help outside the home when they arrived. They asked that the door be opened several times but all requests went unanswered. The officers, led by Cpl Persad, then forcibly entered the home, when the suspect stabbed Persad with a knife several times.

The other officers assisted Persad and shot the suspect, who was still trying to stab the officer.

Both men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where the suspect was pronounced dead. Persad remains hospitalised for stab wounds to his abdomen and arm but is in stable condition.

Nothing was said about the victim.

ASP Bharath, ASP Gonzales, Insp Jagroo and personnel of the North Central Division Crime Scene Department visited the scene in El Dorado.

Additionally, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro paid a “welfare visit” to Persad in hospital.

Enquiries are continuing.