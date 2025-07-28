Ten arrested for guns, ammo, drugs in South

TEN people were arrested across the Southern Division for the possession of guns, ammunition and drugs in three separate incidents during anti-crime operations on the evening of July 25.

In the first incident, two women and two men, all ranging between 24 and 39 years old, were arrested for the possession of a gun, ammunition and 16 grammes of cocaine in Gasparillo. A Gasparillo man was also arrested on warrant enquiries.

The officers then went to Barrackpore where they arrested three people, between 31 and 38 years old, for the possession of ten rounds of .40 ammunition. They were also people of interest in an ongoing robbery investigation.

A man and a woman were also arrested in the district for possession of seven rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and 163 grammes of marijuana. They were also people of interest in a robbery investigation.