UNC election over: Kamla nominated, elected unopposed

Prime MInister and re-elected Political Leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, is flanked by cabinet members as she greets supporters at the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas on July 27. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been re-elected UNC political leader without a single vote being cast in the party's internal election for this post which was scheduled for August 17.

This happened after 4 pm on July 27 at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas when she was nominated unopposed for the post she has held since January 24,2010 when she defeated party founder and former prime minister Basdeo Panday for the post.

By virtue of being the only candidate for the post, Persad-Bissessar was declared UNC political leader and the election was terminated. The announcement did not come as a surprise to the large number of UNC parliamentarians and supporters assembled in Chaguanas.

Prior to the announcement, several of the former predicted anyone would be crazy to challenge Persad-Bissessar for the UNC's leadership. They praised her as the only person capable of leading Trinidad and Tobago at this time. They predicted under Persad-Bissessar's leadership the UNC will be in government for the next ten to 15 years.

Government MPs Barry Padarath, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Davendranath Tancoo, Jearlean John, Khadijah Ameen, Clyde Elder, Ernesto Kesar and David Lee were among those making these statements.

After the deadline for nominations passed at 4 pm, UNC election management committee chairman Ramesh Persad Maharaj said, "We confirm that of 4 pm today, there is no other candidate for the post of political leader of the UNC."

UNC supporters cheered in response.

Persad Maharaj quoted election rule 5.5.2.

"In the event that only one candidate is validly nominated, the committee shall announce that candidate as duly elected unopposed to the office of Political Leader and formally end."

He implemented this rule and declared the election for UNC political leader to be over.

In her remarks after being re-elected UNC leader, Persad-Bissessar promised to strengthen democracy within the party on several levels.

"The baton will be passed when that time comes but it is not today."

She promised to hold the baton high.

Persad-Bissessar reminded UNC supporters they will never have another leader who loves them like she does.

Persad-Bissessar had openly challenged any member of the UNC to try and take leadership of the party away from her.

She formally threw down the gauntlet at a UNC public meeting in Penal on July 7.

Persad-Bissessar expressed her intention then to stand for re-election.

"I give you notice...I intend to contest again for the position of political leader."

She got a standing ovation from the assembled UNC supporters when she made the announcement.

Persad-Bissessar told any potential challengers, "If you want it, come and take it."

Former UNC MPs Rushton Paray and Dr Fuad Khan said they would not be challenging Persad-Bissessar for the party's leadership.

The UNC last held internal elections for political leader on June 26, 2022. On that occasion, Persad-Bissessar defeated Khan to retain her post.

In a WhatsApp comment on July 8, Khan said, "No one will contest the post. She will win uncontested. I have no desire to contest any post in the UNC at this time."

Last June, the UNC held internal elections for all posts on its natex, except political leader.

The Persad-Bissessar-endorsed Star slate won all of those posts, defeating Paray's United Patriots slate in those elections.

Paray said he has since returned to private life and has no desire to contest the party's leadership.

"Mrs Persad Bissessar was given a five-year mandate by the people of TT to lead this country, and that must be respected."

During last June's UNC internal elections, Paray did not rule out the possibility of contesting the party's leadership at a future date.

Last year, Paray and four other former UNC MPs (Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally, Rodney Charles and Dr Rai Ragbir) questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the UNC to victory in the next general election.

None of them were chosen as UNC candidates in the April 28 general election which the UNC won 26-13-2.

Rambally and Ragbir have resigned from the party.