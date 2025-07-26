Reggae Brunch celebrates Caribbean culture

Reggae Brunch aims to transport patrons into the heart of island life with an immersive musical and culinary experience. -

A mouth-watering combination of sweet reggae music infused with a melting pot of Caribbean cuisine are the two main ingredients being served at the inaugural Reggae Brunch, happening on August 3, at the Secret Garden in Woodbrook.

This food-inclusive, reggae-themed brunch aims to transport patrons into the heart of island life with an immersive musical and culinary experience featuring top-tier entertainment and curated flavours.

Dishing out from 10 am-4 pm, a statement from organisers said this event, “promises a vibrant cultural celebration blending music, food, and lifestyle in a laid-back, sun-kissed setting.”

“Reggae Brunch is a celebration of Caribbean rhythm, roots, and culture. We’re combining gourmet food with reggae’s soulful soundtrack to create something that’s never been done quite like this in TT.”

The event stands apart from other brunch experiences by fusing live DJ sets of roots reggae, positive dancehall, and lovers rock with authentic Caribbean fare.

Guests can expect a mouthwatering menu including: ackee and saltfish, jerk chicken and pork, omelettes, buljol, provisions, festival, plantain, fish broth, rice and peas, potato salad, callaloo soup, steamed vegetables, coconut bake, veggie quiche, green salad, rum-soaked desserts, with vegetarian and vegan options also available, among others.

A stellar lineup of reggae selectors will soundtrack the experience, including Solid Rock Sound, Nine Miles International, Black Chariot, Royal Order, Lion Paw, and Reggaematic Sound – with surprise guests and artists expected to drop in.

Beyond the music and food, attendees can browse a curated vendor village offering local fashion, handmade jewellery, artisanal crafts, and exclusive Reggae Brunch merchandise like limited-edition tees, caps, and totes.

The event is 18+ only, designed for mature audiences seeking a balance of relaxation and celebration. Whether you're a reggae enthusiast, a foodie, or just someone looking to vibe out in a stylish and soulful atmosphere, Reggae Brunch aims to deliver “more than a meal – it’s a movement.”

Tickets are available from committee members, islandEtickets, Cache nationwide and Steppin Razor Culture Shop

For updates and behind-the-scenes previews, follow @ReggaeBrunchTT on Instagram.