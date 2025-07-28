$175k bail for attorney on perverting the course of justice charge

Candice Honore. -

SANGRE Grande attorney Sheldon Mitchell, 50, has been granted $175,000 bail on a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Mitchell appeared before Master Rehanna Hosein on July 28. No conditions were imposed on his bail.

He returns to court on November 11 for a status hearing and on November 24 for a sufficiency hearing.

He is represented by John Heath, SC, and Matthew Gayle.

Mitchell was arrested for a second time on July 26, in connection with the homicide probe into the killing of 22-year-old Candice Honore, whose decomposing body was discovered in Valencia on July 17.

He was initially detained on suspicion of harbouring a person of interest in the case, but the High Court held that his detention exceeded the lawful limit in a habeas corpus ruling, a statement from the police service said.

Police said after consultation with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, investigators were advised to proceed with the charge.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro– after Mitchell was rearrested– said, “No one is above the law; be it attorneys, police officers, or public officials.”

He added, “The TTPS remains resolute in its duty to uphold justice with impartiality and professionalism. While the decision to lay this charge reflects careful legal guidance and operational diligence, it is vital to emphasise the accused’s presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. This development marks an investigatory milestone, not a conclusion.”

The police assured that the integrity of the investigation will be maintained throughout judicial proceedings.

On July 23, Justice Nadia Kangaloo ordered his release after issuing a writ of habeas corpus earlier in the day.

Kangaloo had found that his continued detention was unlawful.

“Given the length of time for which he has been detained without charge, this court, therefore, considers that he is entitled to be released forthwith."

Mitchell had been arrested two Sundays ago alongside a 28-year-old labourer as part of an investigation into the killing of 22-year-old Honore, whose dismembered body was discovered July 17 in a shallow pond in Valencia. Honore, an aspiring nurse from Sangre Chiquito, was last seen July 7 and reported missing four days later.

On July 24, Michael Moore, 27, also called "Tall Man" and "Fully Fully", a construction labourer, of Sangre Grande, appeared before a Master of the High Court, charged with Honore’s murder.

Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase.

Police said the sufficiency hearing date for Moore has been set for January 27, 2026.