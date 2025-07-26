4 failed robbers arrested returning rental car

AN 18-year-old was among four suspects in a failed robbery who were arrested by police in Couva while attempting to return the vehicle they rented for their attack.

Police got involved in the case after the team failed their attempt at robbing a 35-year-old businesswoman. The businesswoman was on her way to deposit money at Scotiabank on the Southern Main Road, Chaguanas, around 10 am on July 24 when one of the suspects tried to grab her purse containing $46,000. She fought back but the suspect got the purse when she fell on the ground after feeling two electrical shocks running through her body.

The suspect took off toward the exit of the car park, where an unknown bystander attempted to subdue him. Though the bandit ultimately escaped, the bystander was able to make him drop the purse, which was recovered with the money.

The suspect escaped in a white Nissan Note, which police were able to trace. The four suspects, aged 18, 24, 26 and 30, were arrested while attempting to return the rental car. Police believe the 18-year-old suspect is responsible for several PH robberies in the Chaguanas area.

PC Chapman is continuing investigations.