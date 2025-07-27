Beckles chooses PNM deputy leaders

PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles has selected former government ministers Colm Imbert and Jennifer Baptiste-Primus as two deputy political leaders. Former PNM Cumuto/Manzanilla candidate Sanjiv Boodhu was also chosen to be a PNM deputy political leader.

These decisions were made when the PNM's General Council met at its Balisier House headquarters, Port of Spain on July 26.

Imbert was a PNM deputy leader before the April 28 general election which the party lost.

He is now deputy leader for legislative matters.

Baptiste-Primus, a former labour minister in a former Dr Keith Rowley administration from 2015-2020, is deputy leader with responsibilities for party and election matters.

Boodhu's responsibilities as deputy leader are for policy.

The general council meeting was the first since the party's internal elections on June 22 in which Beckles was elected political leader unopposed.

She replaced Rowley as political leader when he resigned from the post on May 1.

Beckles previously unsuccessfully challenged Rowley for the PNM's leadership in 2014.

In a statement on July 26, the party said Beckles, in her inaugural address to the general council as political leader, delivered a message of hope with a clear and exciting vision for the future of the party.

"The political leader outlined strategies for moving forward, including the hosting of regular public meetings, walkabouts and press conferences. The leader signalled the intention of the leadership to appoint a steering committee to lead the party’s 70th anniversary celebrations, which will be year-long, commencing January 2026."

The party said, "Members were also informed that at the next meeting of the general council, all party officers will present work plans for the term ahead."

Beckles also reported to the council on her recent visit to New York where she was presented with a proclamation from New York State Senator Siela Bynoe, and a citation from New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

While in New York, Beckles also addressed a breakfast meeting of the Caribbean Diaspora United Inc where she was recognised for her service to Trinidad and Tobago.

In her address, Beckles said there was room for everyone in the PNM.

The party said, "With the PNM’s full executive now in place, the party is poised to chart a clear and targeted course for re-engineering, and to return to government, as is already desperately needed in Trinidad and Tobago."