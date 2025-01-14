Proposal for alternative form of ID

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to propose the creation of an alternative form of government-issued identification for citizens of TT.

Currently, many government agencies and financial institutions require individuals to present two forms of identification for various transactions. While the national ID Card is widely available, the two most commonly accepted secondary forms of identification are the driver's licence and passport.

However, a significant portion of the population may not possess either of these. This can create significant inconvenience and hinder access to essential services.

Therefore, I propose the implementation of an alternative, easily obtainable form of government-issued identification. This could potentially be a:

* Government-issued ID Card: Specifically designed for those who do not possess a driver's licence or passport.

* Enhanced national ID Card: With additional security features and potentially including biometric data.

This alternative identification would:

* Improve accessibility: Allow citizens without driver's licences or passports to easily conduct government transactions.

* Enhance security: Provide an additional layer of security for government services.

* Reduce bureaucratic hurdles: Streamline processes and reduce delays for citizens.

I urge the government authority to consider this proposal and take the necessary steps to implement a solution that addresses the identification needs of all citizens.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail