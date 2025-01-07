LGBTQIA+ advocacy group urges PM-select: Don't repeat 'zamie' comments

DON'T SAY 'ZAMIE': Prime Minister-in-waiting Stuart Young. FILE PHOTO -

Amid congratulatory messages following the announcement that he is to be the next Prime Minister, Energy Minister Stuart Young is being urged not to repeat his offensive "zamie" comments, or similar insults, which he made during the budget debate in parliament last year.

During cross-talk in the House of Representatives on October 10, Young alluded to an Opposition politician engaging in lesbian sex acts known colloquially as “zamie.”

His comments went viral and caused public uproar with even House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George strongly and roundly condemning Young's remarks which she described as “reprehensible,” “derogatory,” “despicable,” “crass and distasteful.”

Young escaped being sent to the Privileges Committee by apologising to MPs and his constituents on October 17 in the House of Representatives, describing his words as unparliamentary.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and utterances and would like to record my humblest apology to the House, the Members of the House and the population who I represent for my indiscretion and the ensuing disturbance that my words have caused.”

He also issued a statement on social media on October 16, saying, “I accept that more is expected of me as a representative member of Parliament and I wish to record my regret that this ‘cross-talk’ has unnecessarily distracted public discourse.”

Despite Young’s previous "zamie" comments, Pride TT co-founder Kennedy Everett Maraj told Newsday the organisation looks forward to fostering a more collaborative and positive relationship between the government and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We sincerely hope that past comments made by the Minister of Energy and incoming Prime Minister, which were widely considered offensive and homophobic, will not be repeated or influence the tone of his leadership in the office he is about to assume.”

The group said it welcomes the opportunity to meet with Young to discuss critical issues that limit the fundamental freedoms and rights of LGBTQIA+ citizens, with the aim of advancing a more progressive, inclusive, and equitable society for all.

Meanwhile, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) congratulated Young but emphasised what it said is an urgent need for gender-conscious leadership.

In a release on January 7, CADV said this leadership approach is necessary to address and end violence against women and children.

“This requires immediate action and dedicated resources which includes implementing the National Gender Policy and fully resourcing the National Strategic Action Plan (NSAP) on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Violence (SV).”

“Additionally, investing in Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) in schools is critical to challenge harmful social norms and foster gender awareness from a young age. This education also builds self-esteem, empathy, and critical thinking skills.”

CADV called for Young to advance gender equality by ensuring women are meaningfully represented in leadership and decision-making roles across government and society.

It said focus should also be placed on supporting community development by addressing issues such as education, healthcare, domestic violence, and economic disparities.

CADV noted there is also a need for the creation of platforms which allow historically under-represented citizens to be heard and valued.