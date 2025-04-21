Regiment member among six arrested in Cumuto

- File photo

A TT Regiment member is among six people arrested during roadblocks on April 20.

Reports said officers received a tip which led them to the Cumuto Tamana Road around 9.16 am. The officers surveilled a white Nissan Tiida and a white Honda Vezel parked near a liquor mart.

The officers searched both vehicles and their occupants. In the Tiida, they found a Taurus pistol with 12 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, a green ski mask, black fisher's hat, what appeared to be broken glass and the ignition appeared to have been tampered with. Checks also revealed the number plate was different from the chassis number of the car. The four men in the car, ages 26, 29, 24, and 24, were arrested. The two men in the Vezel – a 28-year-old member of the TT Regiment and a 24-year-old man – were also arrested.

The roving exercise was spearheaded by ACP Singh, Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson and Supt Guy-Alleyne. It was co-ordinated by Asp Pitt, Sgt Williams and Cpl Foster. It was supervised and by Cpl Browne and officers assigned to the Northern Division Task Force South.