THA commends longevity of Carnbee/Mt Pleasant sports and family day

Goat-racing action at the popular Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Sports and Family Day at the Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground on April 21. - Photo by Visual Styles

The Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council celebrated the "good strides" made over the years as it hosted its 50th annual sports and family day on April 21 at the Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground, Mt Pleasant.

The council’s president Henry Smith said it was a “far cry” from what is available currently, recalling that the event would usually end around 5 pm as there was no lights at the ground.

“Some 50 years later, we have made some good strides as we now have electricity and a pavilion, more sponsors and many more entrants.”

The event started shortly after 1 pm with sprint races, goat races, an Easter bonnet parade, a drinking race and a musical chairs competition.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine commended the council, noting that hosting an event for 50 years is no easy feat.

“This is a sign of a healthy community. This is a sign of a community that is self-sustaining and a community being able to manage its affairs in a way that benefits all. Fifty years ago, I was not yet born so I was not privileged to participate in the sport then.”

Echoing the sentiments of Smith that the sport had to be finished before nightfall so that patrons could return to their respective homes, he said they had a reason to give thanks.

“Fifty years later, we are able to have the sports later into the night, we have a pavilion here, we have a facility, we have parking, we have paved roads. We have so much going for us. Sometimes as a community, we are so obsessed with what we don’t have that we forget to give thanks for what we have in fact achieved.”

THA electoral representative for the district Sonny Craig recalled what the event was like in 1975.

“Just as Mr Smith said, I can attest that there was no fence around the perimeter at the time. There was no starting gate. The guys had to line up and hold the goats as best as they could until the starting orders were given, and I don’t even think there were rails for them to run inside.”

He said the THA remains committed to the event as they work with the council to ensure that it becomes viable and self-sustaining.

“Of course, this event is rich in history, rich in human capital and expansional growth is a must. I am proud to be a part of this community and to say that the future holds great, great prospects.”

The council honoured Carlton Phillips, one of its long-standing members, having served for seven years as president during the early days. He is the only executive member from that 1975 term that is still alive.