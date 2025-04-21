News Beach day! Ayanna Kinsale 25 Minutes Ago SANDY FUN: Varin Choon, left, and his sister Vishali play in the shore at Maracas Bay on Easter Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale Hundreds of people flocked to Maracas Bay on Easter Monday to cool off after the long weekend. Newsday's photographer Ayanna Kinsale was there and captured these images. KEEP WATCH: A lifeguard keeps a close eye on beachgoers as hundreds flocked to Maracas Bay on Easter Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale FANCY FOOTWORK: This beachgoer was engrossed in a game of football at Maracas Bay on Easter Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale IN DAD'S HANDS: Antonio D'Andrade guides his daughter Aaradhya D'Andrade as she rides a surfboard at Maracas Bay on Easter Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale BEACH BEAUTIES: Beachgoers pose for a photo at Maracas Bay on Easter Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
