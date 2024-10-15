Budget debate clip goes viral...Young tight-lipped over 'zamie' remarks

SILENT: Energy Minister Stuart Young smiles as he leaves the Red House after the Standing Finance Committee meeting ended for the day on Monday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young did not let the cat out of the bag when approached by reporters outside the Red House on October 14 for an explanation into his "zamie" remarks made while some UNC MPs left the House of Representatives when Finance Minister Colm Imbert rose to wind-up debate on the budget on October 10.

On the ParlView link, on YouTube, the entire session of that debate can be viewed. On viewing the video, Young – who was Acting Prime Minister during Dr Rowley's last trip overseas – was clearly heard throwing barbs at the departing UNC MPs, while Minister Imbert – who sat next to him – laughed heartily.

During this part of the sitting, both Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George (who had just returned to the chamber) and Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde were busy speaking with each other, and appeared oblivious to the barbs.

Young: All ah allyuh go, he will run girls now for all of allyuh in the backroom. Cyah use the PTSC buses anymore though but he will bring the girls for all of allyuh now, including Kamla.

Imbert: (Laughs) They going and use the bathroom.

Young: Yeah, she going and zamie.

Imbert: (Laughs) Aye, aye...what wrong with you boy?

Young: Doh, doh call my name.

Imbert: What wrong with you...

Expletive word is heard.

Imbert: Aye boy cool it, de mic on. (laughter).

On the ParlView channel on YouTube, the Parliament's in-house sign-language expert appeared stunned and even stopped doing his sign language when Young began throwing his barbs at the departing opposition MPs.

When debate resumed, Imbert rose and said he was not sure why the Opposition Leader had left the House. "I hope it's a bathroom break," he quipped. Annisette-George rose and called on Imbert not to "go down that road," as she wanted the debate to be at a certain level and quality. Imbert apologised.

Newsday was told that "zamie" is a reference to lesbian sexual acts, with the word possibly derived from the French patois phrase "j'amie" meaning friendship.

When the Standing Finance Committee meeting ended for the day on October 14, Newsday approached Young as he left the Red House shadowed by two Special Branch bodyguards. He was asked to elaborate further on the "zamie" comments.

However, Young chose silence as he smiled broadly and walked past Newsday. His smile quickly disappeared as he climbed into his SUV which sped off.