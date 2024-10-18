Young escapes Privileges Committee

Energy Minister Stuart Young. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young escaped being sent to the Privileges Committee by apologising to MPs and his constituents on October 17 in the House of Representatives for his recent cross-talk in the House alluding to a politician transporting women and another engaging in lesbian sex acts known colloquially as “zamie.”

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, in the chair, opted to not send him to the Privileges Committee.

Earlier, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George had strongly condemned Young’s remarks and later on Opposition whip David Lee had read a motion urging Young be sent to the Privileges Committee, which is chaired by Annisette-George.

Annisette-George had described Young’s remarks as “reprehensible,” “derogatory,” “despicable” and “crass and distasteful.”

Saying she was personally “deeply troubled” by the remarks, she urged MPs to refrain from “misogynistic, homophobic and disparaging” comments.

She said, “I rule that the Member for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West at the appropriate time, shall unreservedly withdraw the unparliamentary, offensive and insulting language which he used and apologise to this House and its members for not respecting the dignity and decorum of this House.”

Lee, moving his motion, said Young had uttered an expletive, and had suggested Opposition members were engaged in illegal and immoral activity.

Saying the remarks brought the House into “odium, contempt and ridicule,” Lee urged Young be sent to the Privileges Committee.

Forde said he reserved his ruling until later in the sitting.

Young recalled his words during the House budget debate on October 10 when most MPs were leaving the chamber and the chair was changing.

He said he had uttered words sotte voce (in a soft voice) including colloquial terms that were unparliamentary.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and utterances and would like to record my humblest apology to the House, the Members of the House and the population who I represent for my indiscretion and the ensuing disturbance that my words have caused.”

He told Forde and his own constituents it was never his intention to bring odium to the august House and the Parliament which he would always do his best to protect.

“In the circumstances, I withdraw the unparliamentary language and I ask that my unreserved apology for the said utterances be recorded and I conclude by reaffirming my commitment to the Parliament and the people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. I thank you.”

Forde, in ruling, said he had considered everything plus Young’s apology.

Forde said, “As we all heard, the member has unreservedly apologised for his behaviour and withdrawn his unparliamentary comments.

“By apologising, the minister has demonstrated remorse for his comments, reaffirmed his commitment to the values and norms which obtain in this House, and rejected his previous behaviour which fell far beneath what is expected as a member of Parliament.

“Honourable members, I am sure you will agree with me that it would be beneath the dignity of this House not to accept the apology of the honourable member. I therefore rule that the matter referred to me by the Member for Pointe-a-Pierre does not warrant any further action by this House or its Privileges Committee.

“I take this opportunity to once again call on all members to uphold the dignity of this House and conduct the nation’s business in a manner (befit of) their station.”

Previously, after a public uproar on October 16, Young had issued a statement on social media, saying, “I accept that more is expected of me as a representative member of Parliament and I wish to record my regret that this ‘cross-talk’ has unnecessarily distracted public discourse.”

Earlier, Young’s PNM constituency group issued a statement of support, hailing his “unwavering dedication” to their community and Trinidad and Tobago.

The group said in his walkabouts, Young remained engaged with constituents, ensuring their concerns were heard and addressed.

“His hands-on approach has allowed him to work directly with residents, fostering the growth and success in our community, while also tackling challenges head-on.”

The group said as Energy Minister, Young had secured the 30-year license to produce and export gas from the Dragon Field, strengthening Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector.

On September 27, the ministry signed the production sharing contract for Block Modified U(c) with successful bidders Shell subsidiary BG International Limited, ensuring a strong economic future for our nation.

“Minister Young’s impressive record of public service speaks for itself, and we urge our community not to fall prey to detractors of progress.

“The Port of Spain North St. Ann’s West Constituency Group congratulates our hard-working MP for his remarkable achievements and his tireless efforts to serve our community and our nation. We look forward to continued progress and success under his leadership.”