Phillip stars as Trinidad and Tobago defeat Jamaica

The TT Under-15 cricketers before leaving Trinidad on April 13.

ST JOHN’S: Zion Phillip starred with both bat and ball to guide TT to a four-wicket victory over Jamaica in round four of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Championships at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, on April 21.

TT are not in contention for the title with a record of two wins and two losses, but will aim for a win in the final round on Wednesday in an effort to finish in the top three.

Phillip took 3/14 with his leg breaks to help restrict Jamaica to 132 in 43.1 overs after they won the toss and chose to bat first.

Medium pacer Samuel Stewart also grabbed three wickets and Sanjiv Bachu supported with two wickets, as Jamaica never recovered from being 49/5.

Opener Rajae McGeachy offered the lone form of resistance, scoring 63 off 113 balls.

TT found themselves in a spot of bother at 32/3, but Phillip struck an unbeaten 61 from 109 balls with eight fours and one six to steer his side to victory with more than nine overs to spare.

An impressive century by Kelani Clarke moved Barbados to within a victory of defending the title when they brushed off the Windward Islands by 140 runs.

Clarke hit an even 100 to be the backbone of Barbados’ total of 248 in 48.1 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

Captain Justin Parris then bagged three wickets as the Windward Islands were bowled out for a paltry 108 in 35.3 overs.

It was Barbados’ fourth straight win and left them needing just a win against Guyana in their final match on April 23 to repeat as champions.

Barbados owed their competitive total to Clarke, who rescued his side after they slipped to 80 for four early on.

He shared a 103-run partnership with Rajeev Parsooram, who made 34, to help put Barbados back on track.

By the time Clarke lost his wicket, he had faced 121 balls and hit 11 fours and two sixes, and Barbados had recovered to 183/5.

Jershaun Joseph caused a middle-order collapse to see them slip to 195/8, but Asher Branford scored an unbeaten 33 to bolster the tail.

Joseph ended with 4/53 and Delroy Tittle took 2/31.

The Windward Islands’ run chase was over almost as soon as it began with medium pacer Zarell Harding capturing two early wickets to see them slump to 46/6.

Joseph tried his best by scoring a fighting 26, but Parris accounted for his wicket along with Dylan John to wrap up the contest quickly after.

Parris took 3/29, while Harding ended with 2/6.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Guyana ensured the Leeward Islands’ nightmare tournament continued when they crushed them by six wickets.

The Leeward Islands’ batting woes continued to see them being skittled out for 77 in 24.4 overs, with captain J’Quan Athanaze the lone batsman to reach double figures, scoring 14 from 37 balls.

Reyaz Latif was the pick of Guyana’s bowlers with 4/7 from six overs, while Patrice Fraser snagged 3/21 and Rafell McKenzie took 2/21.

Guyana recovered after losing the early wicket of Lomar Seecharan for one, easing to 78/4 off 25 overs to record their third victory of the tournament.

Arif Bacchus topscored with 23, Justin Dowlin made 21 and Nathaniel Ramsammy scored an unbeaten 15.

Summarised scores:

JAMAICA 132 (43.1 overs) (Rajae McGeachy 63, Zachary Buchanan 15; Zion Phillip 3/14, Samuel Stewart 3/17, Sanjiv Bachu 2/15) vs TT 134/6 (40.3 overs) (Zion Phillip 61 not out, Ethan Ramcharan 14 not out; Alixandre Elliot 2/7, Wayne Plummer 2/36). TT won by four wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 77 (24.4 overs) (J’Quan Athanaze 14; Reyaz Latif 4/7, Patrice Fraser 3/21, Rafell McKenzie 2/21) vs GUYANA 78/4 (25 overs) (Arif Bacchus 23, Justin Dowlin 21, Nathaniel Ramsammy 15 not out; Ondre Peters 2/28). Guyana won by six wickets.

BARBADOS 248 (48.1 overs) (Kelani Clarke 100, Rajeev Parsooram 34, Asher Branford 33 not out; Jershaun Joseph 4/53, Delroy Tittle 2/31) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 108 (35.3 overs) (Jershaun Joseph 26, Jamie Wickham 16; Justin Parris 3/29, Zarell Harding 2/6). Barbados won by 140 runs.