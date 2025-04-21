TTUTA clarifies its position

THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) takes note of the recent video circulated by Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) Henderson of the Ministry of Education, in which he implies that TTUTA is “in agreement with what the ministry is doing.”

While we acknowledge the importance of public communication by the ministry, such a statement is not wholly accurate, and it is imperative that the national community is made aware of TTUTA’s actual position.

TTUTA has always supported progressive education reform and has consistently engaged with the ministry on issues affecting the education sector. However, attendance at meetings or participation in consultations should not be misconstrued as endorsement or full agreement. Our engagement is grounded in our responsibility to advocate for our members and the broader education system.

As the national representative body for educators, TTUTA has a mandate to ensure that policies are informed by classroom realities and professional insight. Our participation in discussions with the ministry is underpinned by principles of transparency, professional integrity, and a commitment to educational equity. However, we are obligated to challenge and question proposals that do not adequately support the teaching and learning process.

One such area of ongoing concern is the lack of timely action in addressing long-standing financial obligations owed to educators. Many of our members continue to experience distressing delays in the payment of pensions, gratuities, and arrears. This situation is both untenable and unjust.

Educators who have served the nation with distinction deserve to retire with dignity and to receive what is owed to them in a timely and efficient manner. Despite repeated advocacy by TTUTA, there has been insufficient progress in resolving these delays. We view this as a serious breach of the duty of care owed to our nation’s teachers.

Moreover, the implementation of various policy initiatives has presented considerable operational challenges. For instance, recent curriculum adjustments and evolving assessment protocols have not always been accompanied by the necessary training or infrastructural support. Teachers are often required to adapt swiftly to changes without clarity or adequate preparation, exacerbating already heavy workloads and contributing to professional fatigue.

TTUTA does not oppose change. However, we insist that such change be executed thoughtfully and in consultation with those it most affects. Educators must be respected as central contributors to the education system, not simply as implementers of top-down directives.

We are also deeply concerned about the public narrative being shaped by officials who suggest or infer TTUTA’s agreement where none exists. Statements made without proper consultation risk misleading the public and diminishing trust among stakeholders. We call on DPS Henderson and others to be more measured and accurate in their public communications, especially when referencing the views of TTUTA.

Let it be stated unequivocally: TTUTA is not an appendage of the ministry. We are a professional union, democratically mandated to advocate for our members’ rights and to advance the development of a just and effective education system. We remain committed to constructive dialogue, but our agreement cannot and should not be presumed.

TTUTA’s support for any ministry initiative is contingent upon meaningful consultation, sound educational reasoning, and tangible benefits for teachers and learners alike. We will continue to raise critical issues – including those related to remuneration, working conditions, professional development, and system accountability – until they are comprehensively addressed.

In closing, TTUTA reaffirms its commitment to integrity, equity, and educational excellence. We remain a collaborative but critical partner in national education development, and we urge all stakeholders to join us in advocating for an education system that honours the contributions of its educators, supports its learners, and meets the evolving needs of our society.