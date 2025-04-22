Acting CoP Benjamin promises law and order on election day

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Faith Ayoung.

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin has read the "riot act" to his officers saying the TTPS, in collaboration with the Defence Force, will be enforcing a zero-tolerance approach to crime and disorder in the lead-up to the April 28 general election.

“Where there is any form of threat or intimidation, we urge the public to report it. We will handle it decisively. There will be a zero tolerance. We are ready to address any untoward situation,” Benjamin said.

The top cop spoke at a media briefing on April 22 at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Curt Simon, Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, and TTPS PRO Insp Michelle Lewis.

Benjamin said the police are fully prepared, having worked closely with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC). He said police have received intelligence which suggested to plans to disrupt the elections but declined to share any further details.

“Our officers are trained and ready. We've focused on de-escalation tactics, knowing the political climate is tense.”

Benjamin said additional officers will be deployed to hotspots and technology will be used to maintain safety and order. He did not elaborate on what technology would be used.

“I want to make it absolutely clear: there will be zero tolerance for anyone who intends to disrupt the electoral process. TT is known for fair and free elections, and we intend to keep it that way.”

“As the political landscape intensifies in this final week, we call on all political parties to ensure their supporters operate within the legal guidelines. We are monitoring those who may intend to break the law.”

He reminded that officers will be at all polling stations.

“We are ready to act. If anyone breaks the law, we will deal with them accordingly. This is a multi-agency approach, with the Defence Force supporting our efforts to ensure a safe and secure election.”

He closed with a message to all political entities: “Maintain decorum. Let’s ensure the public can live peacefully with one another after the elections.”

Simon outlined several measures to ensure a safe and lawful election process, saying the police have ramped up its preparations and noted that planning initially began during the state of emergency which ended on April 14.

He said police and army personnel have already been deployed since special voting began and police are enhancing its logistical capabilities to manage what he described as a large-scale operation.

Simon said officers will be visible at all polling divisions and stations, conducting both foot and mobile patrols. He added the police have met with campaign managers from the various political parties.

Asked if representative of all parties attended, he admitted not all were present but could not recall which ones were absent. The focus of that meeting, he said, was to urge parties to remind its members to conduct themselves properly.

Simon reminded citizens of several offences to avoid.

Illegal voting, which he said includes voting more than once, voting in an area where one is not registered, impersonating a voter or an election officer, or engaging in any form of corrupt voting practice, are some of the offences officers are on the lookout for during the elections.

Simon said campaigning is allowed up to the day before the election but the public was reminded that it is an offence to try to influence anyone to vote a certain way on the day of the election.

While voters may line up to cast their votes, he said no one would be allowed to linger or congregate within 100 yards (approximately 91 metres) of any polling station after they voted.

The use of music trucks or bands is also prohibited. Additionally, bars, restaurants and other establishments are not allowed to sell liquor between 6 am and 6 pm on polling day.

He said these regulations are designed to maintain public order and ensure the election process remains free from intimidation, undue influence and disruption.

Despite the focus on election policing, Simon said the police remain committed to its primary mandate of crime suppression and investigation.

“The police service has allocated specific resources to ensure regular law enforcement duties continue without interruption,” he said.