Point Fortin girl, 2, ingests poison

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

POLICE are probing the circumstances in which a two-year-old girl from Point Fortin ingested a poisonous substance on Boxing Day.

The girl's mother told police the child was left in her grandfather's care to go to work around 8 am on December 26.

However, she said upon returning around 2.15 pm the child ran towards her pointing her mouth. She said upon making checks she noticed the child's mouth was dark in colour.

The mother took the girl to the Point Fortin Hospital after which she was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital and warded in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Police said officers assigned to the Child Protection Unit and the Children's Authority have been assigned to the case.

