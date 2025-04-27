Ex-UNC MPs Rambally, Haynes at PNM rally

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley chats with former UNC MP Dinesh Rambally, centre, and PNM Diego Martin Central candidate Symon de Nobriga at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26. - Jeff K Mayers

DINESH RAMBALLY, former UNC MP for Chaguanas West, made a surprise appearance on-stage at the PNM rally at Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua, on April 26.

In addition, former UNC MP for Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne joined a commentary team including former senator Dr Amery Browne and San Fernando councillor Theresa Lynch.

Haynes wore a red blouse and said she had been made to feel very welcome at the event. She urged people to consider what was best for TT's future and seemed to endorse the PNM by saying, "There is only one clear choice." She had been sidelined by the UNC leadership after calling for internal elections in the UNC and was not reselected for Tabaquite.

Wearing a red shirt without any logo, he said the PNM has provided "prudent fiscal management" and acted sensibly "so as not to bankrupt the country."

"Just think for a moment. You think about it. The easiest thing would be for the PNM to stand here today and out-promise everything the other side is wildly promising. That would be easy."

However, rather than seeking any easy path, he said the PNM has properly faced up to past challenges.

Rambally had not offered himself for reselection, after a frostiness developed between him and the UNC leadership after he called for the holding of party elections by the due date.

He said the UNC was well acquainted with purging, but added, "But in this PNM party, I Dines

DINESH RAMBALLY, former UNC MP for Chaguanas West, made a surprise appearance on-stage at the PNM rally at Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua, on April 26.

In addition, former UNC MP for Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne joined a commentary team including former senator Dr Amery Browne and San Fernando councillor Theresa Lynch.

Haynes wore a red blouse and said she had been made to feel very welcome at the event. She urged people to consider what was best for TT's future and seemed to endorse the PNM by saying, "There is only one clear choice." She had been sidelined by the UNC leadership after calling for internal elections in the UNC and was not reselected for Tabaquite.

Wearing a red shirt without any logo, he said the PNM has provided "prudent fiscal management" and acted sensibly "so as not to bankrupt the country."

"Just think for a moment. You think about it. The easiest thing would be for the PNM to stand here today and out-promise everything the other side is wildly promising. That would be easy."

However, rather than seeking any easy path, he said the PNM has properly faced up to past challenges.

Rambally had not offered himself for reselection after a frostiness developed between him and the UNC leadership after he called for the holding of party elections by the due date.

He said the UNC was well acquainted with purging, but added, "But in this PNM party, I Dinesh Rambally can vouch today, all are welcome in this party."

Rambally said the PNM did not have secrecy, deal-making, influences and Cambridge Analytica, the latter alluding to claims of data-mining on voters by the UNC in the 2015 general election.

He continued, "Then as if to counter the hatred and divisiveness, the UNC leadership only recently started to preach love. That is gas-lighting.

"But I want to warn you today that is not real love

"That love that they are preaching will definitely not pay your grocery bill. Or get you favourable energy deals."

Urging TT to not ignore the big writing on the wall, he said, "That love will not deal with and address the issue of devaluation."

This latter was a reference to Prime Minister Stuart Young's claim that UNC promises such as wage-hikes to trade union members could only be met by devaluing the TT dollar to half its current strength, that is $15 to one US dollar.

"The PNM has demonstrated it is a government of stability. You can feel confident it will have your back as we confront the geopolitical pressures that affect us and the wider Caribbean."

Rambally expressed his personal confidence that a Stuart Young-led government would look after each person.

He said the biggest difference is that PNM is ready to be servants of the people, but outside of this party people just want to ride on your back.

After Monday, he said, it will just be a matter of time before coalition members fall out with each other and spill the beans on their secret arrangements.

Rambally said such leadership as offered by the UNC coalition will destroy TT's image around the world, he warned.

"I want to tell you all today, don't support leadership that encourages hate, division and intimidation!

Rambally concluded, "Come Monday 28 April, I want to join you and join you in lifting that balisier when we say, great is the PNM, great is the PNM, and we shall prevail." Rambally can vouch today, all are welcome in this party."

Rambally said the PNM did not have secrecy, deal-making, influences and Cambridge Analytica, the latter alluding to claims of data-mining on voters by the UNC in the 2015 general election.

He continued, "Then, as if to counter the hatred and divisiveness, the UNC leadership only recently started to preach love. That is gas-lighting.

"But I want to warn you today that is not real love

"That love that they are preaching will definitely not pay your grocery bill. Or get you favourable energy deals."

Urging TT to not ignore the big writing on the wall, he said, "That love will not deal and address the issue of devaluation."

This latter was a reference to Prime Minister Stuart Young's claim that UNC promises such as wage-hikes to trade union members could only be met by devaluing the TT dollar to half its current strength, that is $15 to one US dollar.

"The PNM has demonstrated it is a government of stability. You can feel confident it will have your back as we confront the geopolitical pressures that affect us and the wider Caribbean."

Rambally expressed his personal confidence that a Stuart Young-led government would look after each person.

He said the biggest difference is PNM is ready to be servants of the people, but outside of this party is people just wanting to ride on your back.

After Monday, he said, it will just be a matter of time before coalition members falls out with each other and spill the beans on their secret arrangements.

Rambally said such leadership as offered by the UNC coalition will destroy TT's image around the world, he warned.

"I want to tell you all today, don't support leadership that encourages hate, division and intimidation!

Rambally concluded, "Come Monday 28 April, I want to join you and join you in lifting that balisier when we say, great is the PNM, great is the PNM, and we shall prevail."