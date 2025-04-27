Brebnor: TPP will help form the government

TPP political leader Farley Augustine, right, and deputy political leader Dr Faith BYisrael. - TPP

If the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) wins the two Tobago seats in the April 28 general election, it will place the party in an advantageous position to form the government, Deputy THA Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor has said.

She was addressing the TPP’s final election rally at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough, on April 26.

Referring to the PNM, she told supporters, “The other thing that they have been trying to tell you is that these two seats don’t mean anything. These two seats can’t do anything. These two seats not important because they want you to believe that you are not important.”

Brebnor, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, observed that pollsters, so far, are predicting a close race between the PNM and UNC.

“Let me tell you what these two seats can do for you. When you listen to all of the polling and everything that is happening in Trinidad, it seems like the two major parties down there are running kinda close. And it means that because they are running kinda close, that they will need, whichever, will need these two seats to make up the government of TT.

“If we don’t play for slips, these two seats will be the most important seats Monday night. We, the people of Tobago are the ones who are going to determine who becomes the government of Trinidad and Tobago.”

She said while supporters will be celebrating the victory of the TPP’s two candidates, Joel Sampson and David Thomas, “We are going to be at the negotiating table with them and we are going to be saying to them, ‘If you want these two seats, this is what Tobago wants, not what Faith wants, not what Farley wants, not David or Joel want but what Tobago wants.”

Brebnor said the negotiating would take place ahead of the mid-year review.

“We start at the fact that we are at a perfect timing because we have something known as mid-year review coming up just now.

“Mid-year review means in September or October allyuh tell we allyuh was giving us this amount of money. We spend it, we do what we have to do, we in the middle of the year, we done spend what yuh give we already. Now let us talk again. "