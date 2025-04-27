DCP Martin promises independent probes into four police killings

Police at the scene where two men were shot dead by officers in St Mary's Village, Moruga on April 25. - Lincoln Holder

DEPUTY Police Commissioner, Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin said full, transparent and independent investigations will be done into three incidents where police shot and killed four men on April 25.

In a statement, she urged the public to avoid confrontations with police officers and to “refrain from engaging in actions that may escalate tensions.

“We urge all citizens to allow the investigative processes to take their course and assure the national community of our commitment to transparency, accountability and the safety of all,” she was quoted as saying in a release issued by the TTPS on April 26 following three police shootings on April 25.

Martin acknowledged the public’s concern about the three police, saying, “We understand that any loss of life is deeply unsettling and we extend our condolences to the families affected.”

In the same vein, she said, the TTPS reaffirms its duty to maintain law and order, “often in rapidly evolving and dangerous situations.”

Martin assured the public that each incident would be subject to a full, transparent and independent investigation to ensure accountability and to maintain trust in the police service.

In the release, Martin gave a breakdown of how the shootings unfolded, as reported to her office.

Referring to the incident in Tobago, she said around 9.10 am, an officer, while on duty in Bethel, observed Ronnel Marcelle, also known as Ratty, who was wanted for several offences.

While attempting to arrest him, a struggle ensued during which Marcelle allegedly brandished a knife and cutlass and attempted to stab the officer.

The officer discharged one round from his service pistol, striking Marcelle. He was taken to the Scarborough Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injury.

However, a video circulating on social media on April 26, showed the suspect, who was apparently handcuffed, lying on the ground before being pulled to his feet by the gun-toting officer.

The suspect, who tried to resist the officer, was heard saying, “Let meh go boy.”

A male voice then said, “Relax yuhself.” During a struggle, both the suspect and the officer fell to the ground and a single gunshot was heard with someone saying, “Relax yuh (expletive) self.”

Regarding the Longdenville shooting, it was reported that at approximately 12.05 am, Central Division Task Force (Area North) officers were conducting a roadblock along Caparo Brasso Valley Road, when a silver car approached, then suddenly reversed at high speed in an attempt to evade the checkpoint.

A pursuit ensued but the suspect stopped reversing and began to drive towards the police vehicle.

The driver evaded the police, but officers continued the chase during which the driver crashed into a parked vehicle on Gail Trace.

The suspect came out of the vehicle and allegedly pointed a firearm at the officers.

The officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

In St Mary’s Village, Moruga, officers of the Southern Division Task Force responded to information concerning two armed men in a vehicle.

It was reported that upon approaching the vehicle, the officers instructed the driver and passenger to turn the window glass down.

The passenger allegedly came out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the officers and fired in their direction.

Officers shot the man, injuring him.

The driver then came out of the vehicle and also allegedly fired at the officers, resulting in officers returning fire. Both assailants were taken to the Princes Town Health Facility where they were pronounced dead.

The victims were identified as Shumba James and Visham Ryan Hosein. Two firearms – a pistol and revolver – were recovered at the scene, police said.